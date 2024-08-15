Alaska Airlines’ statement on extension of the AS+HA acquisition regulatory review period through August 20, 2024

Since January of this year, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines have been cooperatively engaged with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) as it reviews the proposed combination of our two airlines. The parties agreed to an extension of the formal review period which was set to expire on August 16. Today, we have agreed to another extension through 12:01 am ET, on Tuesday, August 20. We continue to believe this combination will enable a stronger platform for growth and competition in the United States, long-term job opportunity for employees, and continued investment in local communities and environmental stewardship. We will continue to cooperate with the DOJ in this review process.