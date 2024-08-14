Alaska Airlines’ statement on extension of the AS+HA acquisition regulatory review period through August 16, 2024

Since January of this year, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines have been cooperatively engaged with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) as it reviews the proposed combination of our two airlines. Late last month, the parties agreed to an extension of the formal review period until August 15. Today, we have agreed to an additional 24-hour extension. We continue to believe this combination will enable a stronger platform for growth and competition in the United States, long-term job opportunity for employees, and continued investment in local communities and environmental stewardship. We will continue to cooperate with the DOJ in this review process.