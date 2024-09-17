Alaska Airlines clears last regulatory hurdle to finalize combination with Hawaiian Airlines   

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) today issued an order under its authority to grant an exemption relating to the transfer of international route authorities in the combination of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines. The two companies expect to close their merger transaction in the coming days.

In connection with the DOT’s issuance of the order, the two airlines and the DOT agreed to certain commitments. These commitments align with the plans Alaska announced at the time it signed the transaction and are consistent with its longstanding commitment to exceptional customer service, serving air service dependent communities, and an industry-leading loyalty program. These commitments do not impact the synergies of the deal, which will enhance competition and expand choice for consumers.