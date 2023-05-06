Official Sweepstakes Rules – Alaska Airlines & Seattle Kraken Getaway Goals

SPONSOR

Sponsor is Alaska Airlines, Inc., P.O. Box 68900, Seattle, Washington 98168



AGREEMENT TO OFFICIAL SWEEPSTAKES RULES

By participating, Entrants agree to abide by and be bound by these Official Sweepstakes Rules (“Rules”) and the Terms and Conditions (“Terms”) set forth below, which are final and binding in all matters relating to the Sweepstakes. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein. Sponsor reserves the right to interpret and apply these Rules and Terms in its sole discretion, and to modify or terminate the Sweepstakes at any time.

NO PURCHASE IS NECESARY; A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS:

WHO MAY ENTER

The Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the United States of America who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees of Sponsor Alaska Airlines (“Prize Provider”) and Seattle Hockey Partners LLC (Kraken), their respective affiliates and subsidiaries, and their respective immediate family members (spouse, parent, sibling and their respective spouses, regardless of where they live) or persons living in the same households of such individuals, whether or not related, are not eligible to enter or win a prize. THE SWEEPSTAKES IS VOID OUTSIDE OF THE UNITED STATES, AND WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

HOW TO ENTER

To enter:

The Sweepstakes starts May 5th, 2023 at 3 pm Pacific Time (PT) and ends June 18th, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PT following game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals or after the final playoff game the Seattle Kraken participate in, whichever occurs first. The Sweepstakes will be divided into multiple entry periods (one for each Kraken playoff game, each an “Entry Period”). Each Entry Period will begin approximately twenty-four (24) hours prior to the start of each Kraken playoff game and end once the game begins. Sponsor controls the official time-keeping device for the Sweepstakes and each Entry Period. The Sweepstakes will be announced by Alaska Airlines’ official social media accounts (Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter) (@AlaskaAir). Sponsor will post an announcement (“Sweepstakes Post”) inviting entry into the Sweepstakes at the start of each Entry Period to coincide with each Kraken playoff game during the Sweepstakes. Sponsor controls the official time-keeping device for the Sweepstakes.

To enter, use the hashtag #AlaskaAirGoals and the last name or number of a Kraken player who you think will score the first Kraken goal of the game. Entrant must follow @alaskaair on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter during the Entry Period. Entrant’s social media profile must be public in order to enter. To be eligible, entrant’s comment may not contain any inappropriate or offensive content; entries that do not comply will be disqualified and may be deleted by Sponsor.

If a prospective Entrant is not already a member of Twitter or Instagram or Facebook, they may visit Twitter.com, Facebook.com, or Instagram.com and follow the links and instructions to become a member of the platform. Once the eligible Entrant has become an active member, the Entrant may enter the Sweepstakes.

Limit one entry per person/Twitter/Facebook or Instagram account, per game during each Entry Period. No robotic, programmed, script, macro or other automated entries (collectively “automated entries”). Automated entries, or multiple entries by the same person/Twitter/Facebook or Instagram account, will be disqualified. Additional entries beyond the specified limit will be void. Non-winning entries to any Entry Period will not roll over and will not be included in subsequent Entry Periods, if any. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram. Any questions, comments or complaints regarding this Sweepstakes shall be directed to Sponsor and not to Twitter/Instagram/Facebook. By entering you agree to these Official Rules. No other method of entry will be accepted.

The Sponsor is not responsible for late, misdirected, or delayed entries. No mechanical reproductions or facsimiles of entries allowed. All entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.

CONTEST PRIZES

Prizes:

Number of prizes will be determined by the jersey number of the Kraken player who scores the first Kraken goal of each game. For avoidance of doubt, if a Kraken player wears jersey number 20 and scores the first Kraken goal, then one (1) roundtrip $0.01 fare ticket to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies will be provided to up to twenty (20) winners who selected the correct player. If the Kraken player who scores the first goal wears number 30, then up to thirty (30) winners will receive one (1) roundtrip $0.01 fare ticket. The total number of prizes and winners will adjust each game based on the jersey number of the Kraken player who scores the first goal.

The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize is $300. The actual value of the Prize Package may vary depending on point of departure and fluctuations of airfares. Any difference between the approximate retail value and the actual cost of each component will not be awarded. Winners will be responsible for taxes and fees for the roundtrip ticket.

PRIZE CONDITIONS:

All prize details shall be determined in the sole and absolute discretion of Sponsor. Prize valid for one (1) ticket from $15 each-way ($0.01 base fare plus taxes and fees from $15 each way) depending on your Alaska Airlines flight itinerary. Passenger is responsible for all applicable taxes, fees, and surcharges, including checked baggage fees. Discount is valid for nonstop one-way or roundtrip flights between any Alaska Airlines cities, excluding Prudhoe Bay (SCC) blackout dates apply. O class of service must be available. Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights. Based on published fare routings and some cities may not be available. One discount allowed per reservation.

All costs and expenses associated with prize acceptance and use which are not specifically included in the prize description above, including but not limited to transportation, lodging, meals, gratuities, insurance, and other expenses, are the sole responsibility of the winner. The prize is non-transferable and non-assignable, with no cash redemptions except at Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion. The travel authorization certificate is valid for flights served by Alaska Airlines, Horizon Airlines and/or applicable Skywest Airlines flights. Mileage Plan Miles cannot be earned or credited. First Class paid upgrades or mileage plan upgrades are allowed. Connections are also allowed (subject to fare rules) First Bag Free for Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® Cardholders. See our checked baggage policy and flight schedules at www.alaskaair.com for more details. Individual travel taxes may apply. Once ticketed, fare rules apply regarding changes to itinerary. Winner must possess all necessary documentation required for air travel (e.g., a valid, government-issued driver’s license, U.S. passport, etc.). The certificate is void if bartered or sold. If lost, the certificate may not be reissued. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes (or a portion thereof) of equal or greater value. No substitutions or transfers of prize(s) are permitted by the winner(s), except at Sponsor’s sole discretion.



DRAWING AND NOTIFICATION

Prize winners will be selected in a random drawing from among all Entries that selected the correct Kraken player who scored the first Kraken goal received during each Entry Period. The drawings will be held with five (5) business days following each Kraken playoff game by the Sponsor or a party acting on its behalf, whose decisions are final and binding in all matters relating to this Sweepstakes. The Winners will be notified via direct message and will be required to respond to the email notification within twelve (12) hours of such notification or the prize will be forfeited. No liability is assumed for any Winner notification that is lost, intercepted or not received by a potential Winner for any reason.

Odds of winning the drawing will depend on the total number of eligible Entries received during each Entry Period.

No prize transfer, assignment or substitution by Winner permitted. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any prize in the case of unavailability, in which case an Alaska Airlines gift certificate of equivalent value will be awarded.

In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between disclosures or other statements contained in any Sweepstakes promotional materials and the terms and conditions of the Official Rules, the Official Rules shall prevail and govern.

OTHER TERMS AND CONDTIONS

Each Winner acknowledges and agrees that the Winner’s and guests’ names, voices, and likenesses, may be published by Sponsor and its designees, licensees or affiliates, which will not be required to pay any additional consideration or seek any additional approval from Winner or guest in connection with such use.

Certain restrictions may apply.

Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual deemed to be (a) tampering or attempting to Website; or (b) acting in violation of these Rules or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES OR OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ATTEMPT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

RELEASE AND LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY. By participating in the Sweepstakes, Entrants agree to release and hold harmless the Sponsor, Prize Provider, their parents, related, affiliated and subsidiary entities and their respective officers, directors, employees, agents, distributors, sales representatives, advertising and promotional agencies from any causes of action arising out of participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any Prize and/or participation in any prize-related activity, including, but not limited to: (a) any technical errors that may prevent an Entrant from submitting an entry; (b) unauthorized human intervention in the Sweepstakes; (c) printing errors; (d) lost, late, postage-due, misdirected, or undeliverable mail; (e) errors, technical or otherwise, in the administration of the Sweepstakes or the processing of entries; or (f) injury, death, or damages (including punitive, consequential, direct or indirect) to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in Released Parties assume no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, entries.

Notification: Winners’ names will be available upon request. Send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Alaska Airlines, c/o Social Media Team Alaska Airlines Sweepstakes, P.O. Box 68900, Seattle, Washington 98168.

Notice to individuals; removal from mailing list: Any individual (or other duly authorized person) may elect to exclude the name and address of that individual from all lists used by Sponsor related to the Sweepstakes. To elect to omit all such lists, submit a removal request in writing to: Alaska Airlines P.O. Box 68900, Seattle, Washington 98168. This notification system may be used to prohibit mailing of all Sweepstakes by Sponsor to such individual.

Dispute Resolution: Except where prohibited, you agree that any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of, or connected with, the Sweepstakes or any airfare awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court located in the State of Washington. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Rules, your rights and obligations, or the rights and obligations of Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Washington without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of the State of Washington or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of Washington. Such claims shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and all such claims shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event to include attorneys’ fees.

SPONSOR: The Sponsor of this Sweepstakes is Alaska Airlines, 19300 International Boulevard, Seattle, WA 98188. Sponsor trademarks, service marks and copyrights are proprietary to the Sponsors. All rights reserved.