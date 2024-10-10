Unmatched Loyalty: Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan Member Sets Record with 3 Million Miles and Counting

Stephen Routh is taking our Mileage Plan program to stratospheric heights. This summer, the Anchorage resident became our first guest in our 92-year history to reach 3 Million Miler status — flying enough miles on Alaska Airlines to go to the moon and back six times!

Routh reached his mega-milestone after more than 35 years as an Alaska Mileage Plan member, often flying two to three days a week to support his title-insurance company’s growth throughout the West and in Hawaii. To mark his 3 millionth mile — reached on a flight to Seattle from Orlando, where he’d traveled to visit his sister — the flight crew was ready to celebrate him with balloons, cake and a personalized “Golden Nugget Service” luggage tag crafted from a vintage Convair CV-240 aircraft.

Routh was tipped off about his milestone flight, and he was ready with a thank you of his own. “I got Amazon gift cards for the crew,” he said, noting that two of the flight attendants recognized him from his decades of flying. “They gave me a good sendoff, and I gave them a gift for taking care of me all these years.”

This was just one of the many ways our most frequent flier likes to give back. Routh regularly asks for inflight crew members’ names so he can praise them by name in his notes to the company. “I am a big believer in catching folks doing things right and letting everybody know about it,” he said.