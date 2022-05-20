Guest writes, “Dear Alaska Airlines, you changed my life” 

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

It’s not often we get a love letter like this. We just had to share.

For Carrie, a long-time guest, Alaska Airlines was more than just a way to work. Our airline was a means for her to continue her career, after moving to Idaho. A way to create family memories with her kids’ first flights. And a way to stay connected with her family, attending weddings, graduations and funerals.

Creating meaningful connections and fond memories is what we strive for every day. For Carrie, we created a lifetime of them. Read her letter below: