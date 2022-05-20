Guest writes, “Dear Alaska Airlines, you changed my life” 

  • May 20, 2022
  • Alaska Airlines
  • 1 min read

It’s not often we get a love letter like this. We just had to share. 

For Carrie, a long-time guest, Alaska Airlines was more than just a way to work. Our airline was a means for her to continue her career, after moving to Idaho. A way to create family memories with her kids’ first flights. And a way to stay connected with her family, attending weddings, graduations and funerals.  

Creating meaningful connections and fond memories is what we strive for every day.  For Carrie, we created a lifetime of them. Read her letter below: 

Email icon

Email deals

The latest, lowest fares in your inbox every week.

Sign up now

Chat bubble icon

Alaska listens

Tell us about your recent trip.

Give feedback

Mobile phone icon

Mobile

For iPhone and Android.

Get the app

Credit card icon

Credit card

Alaska Airlines credit cards.

Learn more