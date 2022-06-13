Five reasons to travel using Alaska Airlines mobile app

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

We can all agree getting to a destination safely is the most important thing during a travel day, but getting there in the easiest way possible is also great. Cue, Alaska’s mobile app.

Our app is the perfect travel companion from the day you start shopping for flights, all the way through to the moment you arrive at your destination. You can use it to plan your trip, skip the lines and get your digital boarding pass right at your finger tips.

Download the Alaska Airlines app for iPhone, Android, or Windows Phone before your next flight (you’ll be glad you did!). ✈️

Here are some of the reasons to go mobile next time you fly with us:

1. Hassle-free check-in

The app makes it easy to check in 1 to 24 hours prior to your scheduled departure.

Simply add your reservation using your flight confirmation number and name—and follow the steps until it says you’re checked in!

Pro tip: Move faster through airport security lines by applying for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry—simply add your known traveler number or redress number during the check-in process.

2. Mobile boarding pass

Once you’re checked in, it should take you to your mobile boarding pass—which also helps you fly more sustainably (no paper = happy trees).

Pro tip: The app allows you to scan one boarding pass for each family or for groups on the same reservation.

3. Pre-order meals

Enjoy fresh ingredients inspired by the West Coast, from snacks to freshly prepared meals, by pre-ordering your favorites ahead your flight.

Pro tip: Meal orders are open 14 days before departure. In case you missed it: Mileage Plan members can store a method of payment in their Mileage Plan account for touch-free inflight purchases, including food and beverages. Join/Sign in Mileage Plan

4. Prepay for bags & print tags

Using the app, you can pay for any applicable fees for checked baggage during the check-in process.

Pro tip: Baggage discounts apply for select guests, including Alaska Airlines credit card holders, Elite level Mileage Plan members, and US military personnel.

Skip the line! Print your bag tags at one of our kiosks in the lobby using your mobile boarding pass. Once the tag prints, you can tag/drop your bag at our bag drop area.

You can also print your bag tags at home, using our self-tag feature. When traveling from an eligible airport, you can print bag tags at home using self-tag online, or once you arrive at the airport at one of our self-tag kiosks. Then look for our designated baggage drop areas, and you’ll be quickly on your way.

How it self-tagging works:

Book your trip on our mobile app or at alaskaair.com. Follow instructions in your pre-trip email to request a bag tag holder in advance by mail or pick up a holder in person at the airport. Check in online up to 24 hours before your flight and follow the instructions to print a bag tag at home. Insert your printed bag tag into the tag pouch. At the airport, follow signs for “Bag Drop.” Show the agent your boarding pass, identification and drop off your bags.

5. Booking tickets

Book your next flight or find the cheapest fare on the fly on our app.

The app also keeps you up to date on your flight status, gate changes and boarding notifications. Download the app today if you don’t already have it!

What the app offers you before/during your trip:

Before your trip:

– Check in and get your mobile boarding pass

– Select and change your seats

– Prepay for checked baggage

During your trip:

– Check your flight status

– Change your reservation

– Get boarding notices and other travel updates

– Print your own bag tags

– View and manage your travel receipts

– Track your Mileage Plan™ balance