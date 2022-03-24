We’re investing billions in major improvements at our key airports to ensure you’ll have a great trip 

At Alaska Airlines, we know it’s important to invest in our people (amazing employees) and products (new aircraft and onboard amenities), but also in the places we serve (airports). It all adds up to a great guest experience.

Approximately $2.3 billion in infrastructure upgrades are underway that guests will enjoy when traveling through our key hub airports along the West Coast. You might notice some of the renovations on your next trip as we continue to grow and fly to more places. Here’s a look at the work that’s happening now, or projects set to start soon:

SEA

The front door of where we welcome our guests at our hometown airport is set to get a major facelift.

We’ll begin the first phase of a major terminal project at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport this summer that will modernize and increase capacity in our ticketing area and at the security checkpoint to support our future growth. Once the project is complete, guests will enjoy a more open, light-filled space with fewer lines where it’s easier to move around.

Alaska Airlines is set to begin a major terminal project at SEA to modernize and expand our ticketing area in the front of the airport.

“We’re excited to transform the conventional lobby into a modern, airy and easy-to-navigate space for our guests and employees,” said Shane Jones, vice president of real estate and airport development for Alaska Airlines. “This three-year project is the largest airport renovation in our history. It aims to support our innovation, sustainability and long-term growth plans at our hometown hub.”

As part of a new partnership with the Port of Seattle – which owns and operates SEA – Alaska is managing the overall $400 million project with the first, $149 million phase set to begin this spring; the total costs will be paid for by both Alaska and the Port. That’s in addition to the recently completed $700 million expansion and modernization of what was called the North Satellite (now the N Concourse) that serves mostly Alaska flights.

Also at SEA, we’re investing nearly $7 million for upgrades of our Lounges over the next two years. First up: a remodel and expansion of our C Concourse Lounge that’s scheduled to begin this spring. After that expanded Lounge opens, we’re planning a total overhaul of our D Concourse Lounge – its first renovation in nearly 20 years.

On the horizon, more big lounge news: As part of the Port of Seattle’s C Concourse Expansion Project, we’ll open an all-new Alaska Lounge in 2026. It will eventually become the primary Lounge for our guests departing from C and D Concourses.

SFO

At our key hub at San Francisco International Airport, we’re preparing for a big move as we continue growing in the Bay Area.

In 2024, we’re scheduled to relocate our entire operation at SFO – including our check-in ticket counter, gates and baggage services – from Terminal 2 to Harvey Milk Terminal 1. This will allow us to be near flights for American Airlines and our other oneworld member airlines, which is convenient for guests who have connecting flights, including to international destinations. Plus, the new gates will give us shorter taxi times and faster access to the runways – saving time and burning less fuel.

Alaska Airlines is scheduled to move all our operations at SFO, including arrival and departures gates, to the new Harvey Milk Terminal 1 in 2024.

“Harvey Milk Terminal 1 is, hands down, probably the coolest airport terminal in the nation,” said Tim Horn, director of station operations at SFO for Alaska Airlines. “Our guests and employees will love traveling through the open, modern space and especially enjoy all the eatery options that include popular Pacific Rim restaurants.”

There’s another huge benefit for us. Harvey Milk Terminal 1 is the newest terminal at SFO and uses 60% less energy than comparable facilities. Sustainability is close to our heart, so this is a perfect new home for Alaska: It’s the first airport terminal in the world to earn Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) v4 Platinum certification for the design, construction and operation of high-performance structures.

Overall, Harvey Milk Terminal 1 is a $2.4 billion project with Alaska supporting a portion of that investment.

Our plans for the move in two years will also include a Lounge space at Harvey Milk Terminal 1. Alaska recently opened a new lounge in SFO in Terminal 2 in August 2021.

PDX

If you’ve flown to, from or through Portland International Airport lately, you might have noticed our new digs at the beautifully remodeled Concourse B, where most of the flights are regional ones operated by our sister carrier Horizon Air.

The new space – part of a replacement project that cost $115 million – is bigger, brighter and bolder with Pacific Northwest flair. The area is easier to get around, and massive floor-to-ceiling windows allows more sunlight to stream in and better views to see what’s going on outside. Upgraded technology has been added throughout the concourse including hundreds of power outlets and faster Wi-Fi.

A concept rendering of the new makeover of the Alaska Lounge in Portland this year.

Also underway in the coming years at PDX: The completion of a $1.6 billion fully remodeled and expanded main terminal that’s currently in construction by the Port of Portland. It’ll be spacious with a big nod to Pacific Northwest green sustainability. Our guests will enjoy an expanded lobby with a faster, more streamlined check-in process, and additional dining and retail options. Expanded security checkpoints will make it easier to get to your gate.

We’re also investing nearly $1.5 million for Lounge upgrades in Portland for 2022. We’ll enlarge our current space by 1,000 square feet with the addition of an enclosed patio area. Work begins in the spring and it’s scheduled to be completed this summer. We’re also adding a temporary ‘express lounge’ this summer at Concourse B. Then we go really big: A brand-new, 14,000 square foot Lounge will replace our current facility in 2025-2026.

LAX

At Los Angeles International Airport, improvements totaling $230 million are well underway at Terminal 6 where Alaska is the primary airline. The project is modernizing the guest experience with a complete overhaul of the gate areas, including new carpet, lighting, seating with power outlets and signage.

“The guest experience is at the heart of everything we do, and the focus of this project is to improve every step of the journey,” said Jones. “From modern expanded gate areas with powered seating, to improving our operational performance with key infrastructure upgrades, including two new gates, this investment is all about the Alaska guest.”

The work at LAX will continue in phases through 2023 with the addition of 20% more gates and more than 15,000 square feet of space.