Alaska Airlines cooks up new vegan & plant-based options for travelers seeking fresh, healthy options 

We serve freshly prepared meals and snacks for breakfast, lunch and dinner & always include a vegetarian option. This summer, we’re excited to offer guests our ”Soy Meets World” salad, a new vegan friendly option. Photos by Ingrid Barrentine.

We’ve filled our flight menu with a range of fresh, bright flavors inspired by the West Coast, including new vegan, plant-based options.

This summer, Alaska Airlines guests can veg out on board with more gluten friendly, plant-based and vegan meal optionsavailable in all cabins.

We’re listening to our guests who told us that they are looking for more plant-based menu options when traveling. Our new vegan option, called the “Soy Meets World,” is a vegan salad developed in partnership with Evergreens, a West Coast-based company that makes gourmet, freshly chopped salads.

We’re thrilled to offer our guests more healthy and nutritious choices when they fly with us,” said Todd Traynor-Corey, managing director of guest products. “We built our menu thoughtfully to offer more plant-based, vegan and gluten-free options, which include a range of fresh, bright flavors inspired by the West Coast and ingredients that are authentically healthy by nature such as roasted broccoli, crisp romaine and baby lettuce greens, quinoa, fresh fruit and more.”

Our Soy Meets World vegan salad includes roasted broccoli, fresh cucumber slices, scallions, pickled carrots, fried tofu and brown rice served over a bed of crisp romaine and baby lettuce greens, topped with roasted cashews, fried onions and paired with a Tamari Chili-Lime dressing.

Chicken & Mango Salsa Wrap – Fresh summer wrap with Jamaican jerk-spiced roasted chicken breast, Pepper Jack cheese, mango salsa, baby arugula, and scallion cream cheese. Served with fresh grapes and crisp apples. (Main/Premium Class, Pre-order required, available on trips over 1,100 miles)

Sunrise Breakfast Sandwich – Black Forest ham, sliced cage-free hardboiled eggs, and baby arugula on a butter croissant with an herb-garlic cheese spread. Served with a summer lemon aioli and fresh grapes. (Main/Premium Class, Pre-order required, available on trips over 1,100 miles)

Fresh Start Protein Platter – Mixed morning protein plate with Black Forest ham, cage-free hardboiled egg, Beecher’s Flagship cheddar cheese, Beecher’s Marco Polo cheese, fresh grapes and pineapple, served with a caramelized pineapple yogurt and Ozery Bakery snacking rounds. (Main/Premium Class, Pre-order required, available on trips over 1,100 miles)

Charcuterie Platter – Mixed charcuterie-style plate with prosciutto, Genoa salami, Soppressata meats, fresh grapes, Beecher’s Flagship Cheddar Cheese, Beecher’s Marco Polo Cheese, and mixed olives. Served with roasted pepper and tomato dip with grilled focaccia bread. (Main/Premium Class, Pre-order required, available on trips over 1,100 miles)

Signature Fruit & Cheese Platter – Beecher’s Flagship Cheddar Cheese along with Tillamook® Sharp Cheddar Cheese and Brie. Served with fresh apple slices and grapes, Partners® crackers, and a Seattle Chocolate truffle. (Main/Premium Class, Pre-order required, available on trips over 1,100 miles)

Most comprehensive menu in the sky

We’re proud to offer our guests a variety of fresh and seasonalmeal selections and thirst-quenching beverages on our flights.

Today, we have the most comprehensive domestic food and beverage program in the industry. We offer three meal options in First Class, including our Signature Fruit & Cheese on flights as short as 550 miles.

We also offer ample food options in Premium Class and Main Cabin, which include up to four fresh options on flights over 1,100 miles and up to five snack items on flights over 223 miles, such as the Mediterranean Tapas Pack (vegan and gluten-free).

Our Mediterranean Tapas Picnic Pack includes Pick Pocket Traditional Hummus, Craize Roasted Corn Crackers, Mario Snack Olives, Madi K’s almonds, That’s it Apples + Fig Fruit Bar and a TCHO Pure Notes 67% Cacao dark chocolate.

Now through October, guests can enjoy fresh summer flavors that include berries, summer squash, corn, citrus and tomatoes. To see all of our food and beverage offerings, visit alaskaair.com.

Pre-order meals before takeoff

Alaska makes it easy to get the meal(s) you want. Enjoy fresh ingredients inspired by the West Coast, from snacks to freshly prepared meals, by pre-ordering your favorites ahead of your flight using your reservation on our app or alaskaair.com.

Meal orders can be made starting 14 days before your flight, and up to 20 hours prior to departure. Snacks and Picnic packs do not require pre-order and are available on board most flights over 2 hours.

Pro tip: Mileage Plan members can store a method of payment in their Mileage Plan account for touch-free inflight purchases, including food and beverages.