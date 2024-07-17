Alaska Airlines announces major expansion of First Class and Premium seating  

This expansion will add 1.3 million premium seats annually to our mainline fleet, providing guests with even more opportunities to upgrade to a premium experience

At Alaska Airlines, we’re always looking for new ways to make your travel experience even better. We believe in giving you choices that fit your needs, whether you’re all about the comfort and perks of Premium and First Class, or you appreciate the value and flexibility of our Main Cabin and Saver Fare options.

Starting in September, we’re excited to begin rolling out additional First Class and Premium Class seating across more than 200 of our aircraft, including 900ERs, 800s and MAX9s. This expansion will add 1.3 million premium seats annually to our mainline fleet. Earlier this year, we successfully retrofitted our entire regional fleet, adding 400,000 Premium Class seats to our E175 aircraft.

More First Class and Premium seating

By increasing the number of seats available in these classes, we are making it easier than ever for our guests to upgrade while also meeting the growing demand for premium seating.

Aircraft First Class Premium Class Number of aircraft being retrofitted Timing 737-800 Increasing from 12 to 16 seats 30 seats will remain 59 Conversions will begin in early 2025; to be completed by summer 2026 737-900ER 16 seats will remain Increasing from 24 to 30 seats 79 Conversions will begin in fall 2024; to be completed by summer 2025 737-9 MAX 16 seats will remain Increasing from 24 to 30 seats 80 Conversions will begin in spring 2025; to be completed by summer 2026

First Class

For years, our guests have loved our industry-leading First Class experience. In partnership with RECARO, we’ve further enhanced this offering to provide our guests with ultimate comfort. Our new First Class seats installed on the 737-800 fleet will continue to boast the most legroom and features include a calf rest, new seatback device holder, 6-way headrest with neck support and USB-C charging capabilities.

Premium Class & Main Cabin

In Main Cabin and Premium Class of our 737-800 fleet, guests will continue to experience comfort and convenience at every seat with improved features, including new device holders with built in cup holders, USB-C charging and a 6-way headrest with dedicated neck support.

As we modify the 737-900ER fleet to increase Premium Class by converting six of our Main Cabin seats, these aircraft will receive an interior refresh, bringing modern touches like device holders in the main cabin to the backbone of our fleet. All MAX9 aircraft, among the newest in our fleet, will also get six additional seats converted to their Premium cabins, enhancing the comfort and luxury that our guests enjoy.

Meeting demand and enhancing availability

The decision to increase the number of First Class and Premium Class seats comes in response to growing demand from our valued guests. We understand that many travelers seek the added comfort and benefits of these classes, and we are committed to meeting this demand. Whether you are traveling for business or leisure, upgrading your seat will now be more accessible than ever.

Our Premium Cabin performance continues to support what we believe to be a structural shift in higher demand for premium products. First Class and Premium Class revenues finished up 8% and 6% respectively, during this quarter, with our First Class load factor hitting 71% for the quarter, up 4.3 points. Our paid premium capacity has come a long way from the days of paid load factors in the 40% range for mainline and all-coach regional fleet.

Maintaining convenience with four lavatories

We are happy to share that even with the introduction of additional premium seats, our Boeing fleet of aircraft will maintain four lavatories for use. We recognize the importance of convenience and accessibility during your flight, and maintaining four lavatories ensures all guests, regardless of their seating class, have ample access to restroom facilities.

Premium perks when you fly with us

Whether you’re traveling for business or pleasure, you can enjoy our premium offerings on any Alaska flight, such as no change fees, extra legroom in First Class* and Premium Class and the most generous Mileage Plan with the quickest path to elite status.

Onboard, treat yourself to our industry-leading food and beverage service, featuring high-quality West Coast-inspired meals and a premium selection of drinks. Our tech-savvy travel experience, airport investments and remarkable employees ensure you’re well taken care of every step of the way.

And if you haven’t heard, we’re making it easier for our guests to upgrade! Now you can pay to upgrade to First or Premium Class up to 50 minutes before departure on www.alaskaair.com under Manage on www.alaskaair.com or through the Alaska Airlines mobile app.

For Media: Download our press kit, which includes high resolution photos of our premium seating and seat map configurations. Press Kit

*Out of any U.S. legacy airline excluding lie-flat seats