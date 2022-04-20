Joe Sprague

President, Horizon Air

As president of Horizon Air, Joe Sprague is responsible for engaging the people of Horizon and working with them to deliver exceptional regional air service on behalf of Alaska Airlines.

With a focus on safety, continual improvement and execution, Joe is committed to working with the people of Horizon to deliver results that further build on the company’s strong track record of safety, operational performance and a great guest experience.

Spanning over 3 decades, Joe started his aviation career as a customer service agent for a commuter airline where he later became a commercial pilot. He also held multiple leadership positions with a large Anchorage- based regional airline and managed commuter airline and air charter policy for a DC-based aviation trade association. He served at Alaska Airlines for 17 years in a variety of increasingly senior leadership positions including senior vice president of external relations and vice president of marketing.

Joe is a self-proclaimed “regional airline geek.” He started following Horizon Air in its earliest days and still has term papers he wrote about Horizon while in high school and college.

Joe has a bachelor’s degree in aeronautical science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and an executive MBA from the University of Washington. He has served on multiple non-profit boards and currently serves on the board of Wings Airways, an Alaskan float plane tour operator. He and his wife, Jennifer, have two grown children.