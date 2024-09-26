Alaska Airlines pilots vote overwhelmingly to extend contract 

Alaska Airlines pilots, who are represented by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), voted to ratify a two-year contract extension. This comes after a strong, industry-competitive contract was instituted in October 2022 that ushered in increased pay, better benefits and greater job security.

More than 88% of Alaska’s 3,400 pilots voted, and the agreement passed by 97%.

As Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines begin the process to integrate operations, this contract extension aligns the two contracts for pay increases and amendable dates as we work towards a JCBA and highlights the engagement of our pilot group to ensure Alaska Air Group is a premier destination for pilot careers.