Alaska Airlines pilots vote overwhelmingly to extend contract
Summary
Alaska Airlines pilots, who are represented by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), voted to ratify a two-year contract extension. This comes after a strong, industry-competitive contract was instituted in October 2022 that ushered in increased pay, better benefits and greater job security.
More than 88% of Alaska’s 3,400 pilots voted, and the agreement passed by 97%.
As Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines begin the process to integrate operations, this contract extension aligns the two contracts for pay increases and amendable dates as we work towards a JCBA and highlights the engagement of our pilot group to ensure Alaska Air Group is a premier destination for pilot careers.
“We’re pleased to have reached this agreement with our pilots. While keeping Alaska pilots among the leaders in the industry in compensation, this contract extension positions us well for the future success of our combination with Hawaiian Airlines. Seeing the margin of support from our pilots is very gratifying and is an indicator of strength and stability for years to come.”
– Dave Mets
Vice president of flight operations
Provisions from the contract have been successfully implemented over the last two years including significant wage increases, more flexible schedules and greater retirement contributions.
The previous contract was set to become amendable in November 2025. Following the September 18th acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines, ALPA negotiating teams from both airlines will meet with Alaska Airlines to negotiate a new joint collective bargaining agreement for the more than 4,500 combined pilots.
