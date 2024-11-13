Alaska Airlines Announces Leadership Promotions Across Key Functions of New Combined Organization

Natalie Bowman, as vice president of digital experience, will drive Alaska Airlines’ digital transformation by enhancing the customer experience across all digital touchpoints. Bowman will lead teams in product management, design, and software engineering to deliver seamless digital interactions for Alaska’s customers. Collaborating closely with marketing, guest experience, and product teams, Bowman will focus on developing seamless travel experiences that drive brand loyalty.

Bowman most recently served as managing director of digital product & design, overseeing guest-facing digital platforms such as the website, mobile app, and airport digital experience. Previously, she was managing director of marketing & advertising. Bowman has been with Alaska eight years, playing a key role in advancing the airline’s digital strategy, implementing machine-learning to enhance marketing effectiveness, enabling app personalization, and pioneering GenAI travel innovations. In addition to her role at Alaska, Bowman serves on the Board of Trustees for the Washington State Historical Society and is a former President of the Junior League of Seattle. Originally from Texas, she holds a business degree from the University of Texas at Austin.