Love is – quite literally – in the air at Alaska Airlines  

Photos by Ingrid Barrentine

Grab a tissue! This love story may bring tears to your eyes and definitely make your heart skip a beat.

Yesterday, Skywest Flight Attendant Veronica flew with her girlfriend (and newly hired Alaska pilot!) Alejandra on our special Pride delight flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles. Skywest is one of Alaska’s regional airline partners in the Pacific Northwest.

They first met while flying Alaska Airlines two years ago.

“I was just like, ‘Oh, wow, this girl, she’s perfect,’” Veronica said.

Recently, she shared her idea for a mid-air marriage proposal with the team and how the couple has always wanted to fly on our “Fly With Pride” plane—of course, we were onboard and going to make this happen!

On Wednesday afternoon, Veronica told Alejandra to pack her bags for a quick trip from SFO to LAX. Halfway through the flight, in true flight-attendant fashion, Veronica used the PA system to propose to Alejandra (in English and Spanish!).

But there’s a plot twist!

We had no idea Alejandra was also planning to propose to Veronica that same day.

When the couple deplaned, Alejandra surprised all of us by popping the question to Veronica at the gate, and a double proposal celebration at LAX ensued!

It’s awesome, I feel very, very loved today,” said Alejandra. “Alaska has always been my number one forever. I can definitely tell how much they care.”

Fly with Pride on Alaska Airlines

There are many ways you can fly with Pride this year. Whether it’s jet setting to a parade or taking a trip to visit loved ones, we have you covered to celebrate pride onboard.

We’re also celebrating the first anniversary of our Pride aircraft in Alaska Airlines’ network.

I’ve always appreciated Alaska; how deeply involved they are in the LGBTQ+ community,” Veronica said. “All the love and support is just super overwhelming and amazing.”

Food & Beverage

Treat yourself at 30,000 feet (for those 21+) with our new INTRINSIC wine in First Class. The fruity, spicy and silky-smooth Washington State Cabernet Sauvignon is not only delicious but also proudly supports GLAAD and the LGBTQ+ community.

Movies & TV Shows

During your flight, don’t miss our dedicated collection of LGBTQ+ films and TV shows on board, such as RuPaul’s Drag Race, Love Simon, Transfinite, The Birdcage and more. Connect to our Wi-Fi network on your device to watch for free and visit AlaskaWiFi.com to browse our extensive library.

Music

Listen closely as you board our plane and you might hear songs from LGBTQ+ artists, including Torii Wolf, Sarah, the Illstrumentalist, Low Girl and more. We love setting the tone for a great flight!

Parades

Want to celebrate Pride with us? Alaska will be sponsoring parades throughout the year:

Portland, June 19

San Francisco, June 26

Seattle, June 26

San Diego, July 16

Boise, Sept. 9-11

Honolulu, Oct. 15

Palm Springs, Nov. 4-6

At Alaska, we are proudly committed to the communities we serve. We care deeply about celebrating diversity, creating a culture of inclusion and belonging, and fighting for equality in the workplace and around the globe to help create a more equitable society.

As longtime supporters of the LGBTQ+ community through public policy advocacy and corporate giving, we continue to explore ways to foster an inclusive work environment and work closely with Alaska’s Pride Crew (formerly known as GLOBE), our LGBTQ+ business resource group and employees to create meaningful change for our colleagues, guests and partners.

Happy Pride month!