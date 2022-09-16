Alaska Mileage Plan Members care for great causes with the gift of flight 

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Photos by Joe Nicholson

Recently our team had a ball at Alaska’s hangar—cheering, dodging, ducking, dipping and diving—for the annual OnBlast Dodgeball Tournament benefiting childhood cancer research at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Seattle Children’s is one of Alaska’s Care Miles partners and uses the donated miles to fly in young patients and their families for much needed treatments.

Children handmade thank you notes for Alaska’s Maintenance team at the hangar.

Our CARE Miles program (formerly known as LIFT Miles) offers Mileage Plan™ members a unique and meaningful way to support important causes. Miles donated to this program support charities with business travel, accommodation of special organization requests and achievement of the organization’s mission.

Throughout the year, our Care Miles program helps us give back to the places we fly, make wishes come true for children, to honor our nation’s heroes with travel to see the war memorials in Washington D.C., and to make all feel welcome flying with us—and much more.

Mileage Plan members with at least a 1,000 miles credit in their account can donate Care Miles at alaskaair.com/donatemiles. Bonus: Donating will help keep your account active if you haven’t been flying or redeeming as frequently.

Last year, more than 93,700,000 miles were donated by Alaska Mileage Plan members, valued at around $2.6 million to support the following organizations:

Alaska CARE Miles support charities with business travel, accommodation of special organization requests and achievement of the organization’s mission.

Learn more about donating Care Miles.