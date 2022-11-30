Video: Alaska Airlines latest efforts to be more sustainable

We are on a path to be a more sustainable airline, setting ambitious goals last year to have carbon net zero emissions by 2040 with near-term 2025 goals around carbon, waste and water. Watch to learn about some of the steps we’ve taken to acquire SAF and make it a more attainable resource for all.

Earlier this month, the world met in Cairo, Egypt for the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP27, to discuss ways to reverse, or at least slow, the dangerous consequences of climate change. While we were not in attendance, we wanted to take the time to provide a brief update on some of the big things we’ve been up to on our path to becoming carbon net zero by 2040 – specifically around sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF.

Watch Diana Birkett Rakow, senior vice president of public affairs and sustainability, explain the importance of SAF.