Upgrade your summer journey: Take off on a culinary adventure with our new food & beverage menu! 

Photos by Joe Nicholson

Get ready to experience a journey of flavors this summer as we unveil our seasonal First Class menu and all cabin premium beverage line-up!

Our chef-curated First Class summer menu is carefully crafted with a symphony of seasonal ingredients and vibrant flavors from up and down the west coast. Travelers love variety and we’re making sure to offer something for everyone. Entrees include made-from-scratch Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes served with pecan-candied bacon, Summer Shrimp & Linguine served with a bright lemon-dill sauce and a Seattle take on Teriyaki Chicken, with flavors of charred ginger & garlic!

Whether traveling for pleasure or business, our guests can now savor a taste of excellence while enjoying the comforts of Alaska’s First Class experience, including high-quality chef driven meals, premium beverages, care in the sky from our best in class Flight Attendants and the most legroom in First Class*,” said Todd Traynor-Corey, managing director of guest products at Alaska Airlines. “We’re excited for our guests to discover our 2024 First Class summer menu that captures the season with every bite.”

In addition to our new First Class menu, which is now available for selection using our industry-leading pre-order option, we’re excited to announce a refreshing summer beverage line-up. Our seasonal drink menu starts next month and includes a range of options to enhance the travel experience—from our premium beers, fine wines and refreshing non-alcoholic options.

We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Portland-based Straightaway Cocktails and introduce a new gin-based Bee’s Knees cocktail with honey & lemon that is sure to brighten any flight. We’re also debuting a new sparkling brut with lively citrus aromas from Walla-Walla based Waterbrook Winery. California-based Sierra Nevada is welcomed back onboard with their Summerfest Lager, and for guests looking for a non-alcoholic beer option, try Best Day Brewing Electro Lime Cerveza beer.

For our guests in First Class, we’ll be introducing a 5th generation family winery out of Lodi, CA, appropriately named Gen5. Varietals include a crisp Sauvignon Blanc with notes of citrus & tropical fruits, with the Ancestral Red Blend features dark berries and a spiced finish. In our Main Cabin, Broken Earth’s 50th Anniversary Cabernet Sauvignon will be available alongside a new Chardonnay from Pull Winery – both from the Paso Robles area.

Summer isn’t complete without a cool treat to escape the heat. Our new seasonal Salt & Straw flavors feature sun-kissed flavors of summer fruit that will leave you craving for one more scoop.

Our inflight menu continues to offer more choices than any other U.S. airline. Guests on flights over 1,100 miles* will be able to choose from up to five chef-curated dishes, including at least one hot meal option and up to five snack items on flights over 223 miles, such as the Mediterranean Tapas Pack (vegan and gluten-free). Remember to use our first-in-the-industry pre-order option to choose your meal and have it conveniently delivered to your seat on your next flight. Preorders are available through the Alaska mobile app or through alaskaair.com from two weeks to 20 hours prior to your flight. In May, we announced the return of hot meals for purchase in Premium Class and our Main Cabin. View our full 2024 premium summer food and beverage menu here.

New Summer First Class Food Offerings

Morning Featured Entrees in First Class (now available):

Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes: Fluffy blueberry ricotta pancakes, served with chicken-apple breakfast sausage and cage-free scrambled eggs

Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes

Turmeric Tofu Scramble: Turmeric-spiced tofu scramble topped with a green salsa (medium spice), served with roasted fingerling potatoes, herbed cherry tomatoes, and vegan chorizo crumbles. All items are made without gluten ingredients and vegan

Turmeric Tofu Scramble

Evening Featured Entrees – First Class (now available):

Seattle Teriyaki Chicken: Seattle’s take on teriyaki chicken: grilled chicken thigh marinated in a ginger & garlic teriyaki sauce, served on top of steamed jasmine rice, and sautéed peppers, onions & sugar-snap peas

Seattle Teriyaki Chicken

Summer Shrimp & Linguine: Linguini pasta tossed in bright lemon, dill, & caper sauce, topped with grilled shrimp and fresh green peas

Summer Shrimp & Linguine

Sweet Chili Salmon: Grilled salmon filet topped with a sweet chili soy sauce, served with chow mein noodles and steamed bok choy

Sweet Chili Salmon

Don’t forget dessert! First Class (now available): Salt & Straw Strawberry Rhubarb with Cinnamon Crumble Meyer Lemon with Blueberry Jam made by Portland-based Salt & Straw Salt & Straw Strawberry Rhubarb with Cinnamon Crumble Meyer Lemon with Blueberry Jam

New Summer Beverage Offerings

First Class (available by mid-July)

Gen 5 Winery Sauvignon Blanc & Ancestral Red (Paso Robles, CA)

Gen 5 Winery Sauvignon Blanc & Ancestral Red

Main Cabin (available by mid-July)

Broken Earth Winery 50th Anniversary Cabernet Sauvignon (Paso Robles, California)

Pull Winery Chardonnay (Paso Robles, California)

All Cabins (available by mid-July)

Straightaway Cocktails Bee’s Knees, Oregon Old Fashioned (Portland, Oregon)

Waterbrook Brut Bubbles (Walla Walla, Washington)

Best Day Brewing Electro-Lime Cerveza (San Francisco Bay Area, California)

Sierra Nevada Summerfest Lager (Chico, California)

*Out of any U.S. legacy airlines excluding lie-flat seats

*Hot meal options may not be available on some flights 1,100 miles or more, including redeye flights or where catering is not available