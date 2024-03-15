Renters rejoice! Turn rent payments into Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan miles with Bilt Rewards 

Bilt Rewards members can now transfer points to Mileage Plan miles. Plus, starting later this year, earn 3x miles when you pay rent via Bilt with your Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® card.

Your monthly rent is probably your biggest expense, especially if you live in a major city. What if we told you that you could earn airline miles for those hefty rent payments? With Bilt Rewards, every dollar you spend on rent could earn you points that can lead to a free flight with Alaska Airlines or one of our global partners. It’s an easy way to turn your everyday spending into exciting travel opportunities!

Starting today, Alaska is partnering with Bilt Rewards—the loyalty program that rewards you for paying rent – to give our Mileage Plan members more ways to rack up potentially thousands of miles every month.

This innovative new partnership with Bilt will enable our guests who rent to get even more value from their Alaska Visa Signature card and builds upon our industry-leading loyalty offering,” said Brett Catlin, vice president of loyalty, alliances and sales at Alaska Airlines. “Our guests can use their miles for travel on Alaska and our oneworld and additional global partners to 1,000+ destinations across the world.”

How it works: When you join Bilt Rewards, you earn points for every dollar you pay in rent. You can now convert those points to Mileage Plan miles at a 1-to-1 ratio: Every 1,000 Bilt Rewards points equals 1,000 Mileage Plan miles.

Special offer for Alaska Visa Signature cardholders – coming soon! Later this year, when using an Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® card to pay rent through Bilt, cardholders will be eligible to earn triple Alaska miles – 3 miles for every dollar spent on rent up to $50,000 annually. This innovative offering will reward Alaska’s loyal cardholders on their largest monthly expenditure. Terms, conditions, and fees apply.

“From the Northwestern tip of Alaska to the most southeastern point of Florida, at Bilt we want to continuously reward our members no matter where they live in the United States,” said Bilt Rewards CEO, Ankur Jain. “As one of the most loved brands in aviation, this first-of-its-kind partnership with Alaska Airlines not only broadens Bilt’s members’ ability to travel everywhere Alaska and its partners fly but also exemplifies our commitment to providing Americans with more valuable ways to earn and redeem rewards on their largest monthly expense, rent, and within their local neighborhood.”

About Bilt Rewards

Bilt Rewards is the first program for consumers to earn rewards on rent and daily neighborhood spend while creating a path to homeownership.

Through a partnership with the country’s largest owners including Greystar, Asset Living, AvalonBay, Equity Residential, Related Companies, GID, Starwood, Cushman & Wakefield, Bozzuto, Camden, Brookfield, Berkshire Residential, ZRS, Highmark, Beztak, Trammell Crow, PGIM and more. Bilt Rewards enables renters in more than three million units across the country to earn Bilt Points just by paying rent, while these owners benefit from resident loyalty, cost savings and a share of revenue.

Bilt Rewards boasts one of the highest value rewards programs on the market today, including one-to-one point transfers to 12 loyalty programs allowing members to travel across over 100 major airlines and hotel partners. Members can also book travel through the Bilt Travel Portal powered by Expedia; book fitness classes at the country’s top boutique studios including SoulCycle, Solidcore, Rumble and Y7; shop limited-edition and exclusive collections of art and home decor through the Bilt Collection; shop on Amazon.com; or redeem Bilt Points for credits towards rent or even towards a down payment on a future home.

The Alaska Airlines credit card program is issued and administered by Bank of America, N.A. Visa and Visa Signature are registered trademarks of Visa International Service Association and are used by the issuer pursuant to license from Visa U.S.A., Inc.