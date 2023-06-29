Ready, set, jet! Tips for travel this busy holiday weekend

If you’re planning to travel during the Fourth of July holiday, below are some tips to help make your trip smoother and more enjoyable.

This weekend, we expect full aircraft, busy airports and lots of guests. If you’re one of thousands of Alaska Airlines guests traveling on our flights this summer, make your trip even better by taking a few key steps to save time during one of the busiest travel seasons of the year and please remember be kind and respectful to those helping you get from point A to point B. We’re here to help you every leg of the way!

Check in: Use the Alaska Airlines mobile app to check in beginning 24 hours before your flight. Guests should check-in and get a boarding pass on the Alaska app or online at alaskaair.com before heading to the airport. You can download a mobile boarding pass to your phone, text it to yourself, or even print one before arriving to the airport.

Know when to arrive: Give yourself plenty of time to get to and through the airport. We recommend arriving at the airport 2 hours before a domestic flight and 3 hours for international. Heads up: Some of our hub airports—including Seattle—are undergoing construction that may increase congestion. Parking might also be limited.

Pay for bags ahead of time: Avoid lines at the airport and pay for up to three checked bags in the Alaska mobile app or on alaskaair.com. You may qualify for complimentary bags if you’re an Alaska Airlines credit card holder, U.S. military personnel or have Elite or oneworld Alliance® status. Learn more about our baggage policies. With new Bag Tag Stations coming to every airport we serve, you’ll be able to quickly pay for and tag your bags and go. Pro tip: If you’re flying with just a carry on, skip the lobby and head straight to security with your mobile boarding pass.

Get in touch with us: If you’re an Alaska Mileage Plan member, set up communication preferences in your account profile. Our Reservations team can easily update you if your flight schedule changes due to something like weather. You can receive notifications through the app, email and text (to request more info, simply text HELP to 252752).

Pre-order meals before your flight: Reserve your favorite meal on the app or online up to 20 hours before your departure. We’ve filled our flight menu with a range of fresh, bright flavors inspired by the West Coast food scene and serve freshly prepared meals and snacks for breakfast, lunch and dinner—always including a vegetarian option. Alaska Airlines Inflight Menu

Enroll in a Trusted Traveler program: Programs like TSA’s Global Entry and Pre-Check provide expedited screening that reduces your time in the security line and comes with a few other perks including allowing children between 13-17 to enter with an enrolled parent. CLEAR members also rarely worry about being late because they’re always at the front of the security line. Mileage Plan members can now enroll for a CLEAR Plus membership at a reduced rate and receive bonus miles. And our hometown airport, SEA, offers a program called Spot Saver to save a spot in the security line. Get to your gate faster with CLEAR Plus and enjoy exclusive discounts as a Mileage Plan™ member. Request special assistance: If you need special assistance while traveling, you can request it online or call our dedicated accessible services line at 1-800-503-0101 (dial 711 for relay services). Request wheelchair assistance, add a trained service animal to your trip and more. Download our free mobile app called Fly for All on the App Store and Google Play, designed for those with cognitive and developmental disabilities, first-time flyers, and unaccompanied minors. Recharge in our Lounges: Experience unparalleled airport Lounge service in a quiet space to relax and recharge, or get a little work done between flights in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York – JFK, Portland, or Anchorage to relax before your flight. Lounge members can access the lounge with their digital membership card, available in our mobile app. Alaska Airlines Lounges Our well-loved Seattle D Concourse Lounge has reopened after a massive makeover (ICYMI: check it out!). Stream & text in flight: Snuggle into your seat and choose from over 800 free movies and TV episodes in our entertainment library. Most aircraft feature our streaming entertainment system, letting you watch free movies and TV shows on your own device. Simply connect to our onboard Wi-Fi network during your flight, and visit AlaskaWiFi.com to see browse our extensive library. On most flights, you can also purchase our streaming-fast satellite Wi-Fi for just $8. And, enjoy free texting while you fly, by simply connecting to our Wi-Fi. Earn miles every time you fly: Make sure your Alaska number is listed with your flight so you can earn miles for every flight you take with Alaska Airlines or any of our partner airlines. Not a member? Join today.