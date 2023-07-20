Stuck in the Passport Backlog? Plan Your World-Class Hawaiʻi Vacation with Alaska Airlines: Here’s Why! July 20, 2023 Alaska Airlines 5 min read Share Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) With extremely long wait times for a new U.S. passport, we’ve got the best vacation for you without ever having to leave the country—and the reasons why we’re the best airline to get you there. Looking for seismic activity? Head to the Island of Hawaiʻi. Are volcanoes on the brain? Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park offers an up close and personal look into how the archipelago was created. Guests can even visit the park after dark to see the glow of flowing lava. Just remember to be a mindful traveler and mālama (to care for) the land and nature while you’re there. Book a trip to Kona, Hawaiʻi now! Looking for waves? Surf the North Shore of O‘ahu. Pack your surfboard and head to O‘ahu’s famous North Shore to catch some waves. Less than an hour drive from Honolulu, the North Shore of O‘ahu offers world class surf breaks – whether you’re on the board or watching from the beach. Book a trip to Honolulu, O‘ahu now! Looking for a beach? Stroll the shores of Maui. No matter if you’re in the market for a romantic stroll, sandcastle building, snorkeling some reefs or exploring unique black sand beaches, Maui has dozens of beaches to choose from. Just imagine enjoying some poke while you watch whales coming and going off the shore. Book a trip to Kahului, Maui now! Looking for a forest adventure? Explore the wilds of Kaua‘i. Ever have the desire to feel like you’re in Jurassic Park (without the dinosaurs)? Kaua‘i isn’t called the Garden Isle for nothing – with stunning canyons and waterfalls and forests to zip through, there’s something for every adventure seeker. Book a trip to Līhu‘e, Kaua‘i now! Why you should choose Alaska to get you to Hawaiʻi: We’re the go-to airline for those looking for affordable flying options, premium experiences, and the best value to Hawaiʻi. Our vast network allows flyers to reach the beautiful islands of O‘ahu, Maui, Kaua‘i, and the Island of Hawaiʻi from almost anywhere along the West Coast and beyond including Anchorage, Los Angeles, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, and Seattle and Paine Field (Everett). All our aircraft serving Hawai‘i are equipped with streaming-fast satellite Wi-Fi available for the entire flight for only $8, with coverage over the Pacific Ocean — the only airline fleet that offers streaming-fast coverage to the Islands on every flight. And stay connected to those on the ground with free inflight texting. With power outlets at every seat on our aircraft, you can enjoy 800+ free movies and TV shows that can be streamed right to your own devices during the flight. Our extensive library also includes dedicated Hawaiʻi content with travel tips and cultural programming. The option to pre-order your inflight meal is available online or via our mobile app up to 20 hours prior to your flight. Reserve that cheese plate! Our First Class offers complimentary hot meals based on a seasonal menu with a range of fresh, bright West Coast-inspired flavors and premium beverages. Our expanded First Class menu has up to five options on every flight to Hawaiʻi, macadamia nuts and Mimosas infused with passionfruit, orange, and guava. Flyers in Premium Class can also take advantage of complimentary cocktails, hand-selected wines and local beers. Fresh food is available for purchase on every flight in our Main Cabin, with up to five choices, including our guest-favorite Tillamook Cheeseburger (back by popular demand) and a Bibimbab Korean Rice Bowl. Plus, picnic packs and a kids sandwich and exclusively to/from Hawaiʻi. First Class and Premium Class guests enjoy early boarding and the most generous legroom of all domestic carriers. You can save your seat reservations in advance to ensure you stay close to your loved ones the entire flight. When you fly with Alaska Airlines, we guarantee your family sits together. And we don’t charge you for it. We also understand that your plans may change for a variety of reasons, and we want you to be able to change your reservation hassle free. That’s why we have NO change fees for tickets purchased or redeemed on alaskaair.com (on any route within our network + Main Cabin and First Class fares). Please note that a fare difference may apply if the rescheduled flight exceeds the value of the original ticket price. Among the most popular benefits of the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® card is the annual Companion Fare™. This is a discounted fare that can be used on just about any Alaska flight. Cardholders also enjoy a free checked bag for themselves and up to six other passengers (so a total of seven) in their reservation, triple miles on Alaska purchases, and one mile for every dollar spent on everyday purchases. Sign up today for special offers! You can bring home a box of (properly packaged) pineapples. For FREE on Alaska Airlines. But leave the lava rocks where you found them. Trust us on this one. You can bring home a box of (properly packaged) pineapples. For FREE on Alaska Airlines. But leave the lava rocks where you found them. Trust us on this one. You can also take a surfboard or paddleboard case with up to two boards inside for the same price as a normal piece of checked luggage + other sporting for just $30 for the first checked item, which makes flying Alaska one of the most budget-friendly ways to travel with your surfboard.