Spring break escapes: Your ultimate guide to leisure destinations with Alaska Airlines 

If you are dreaming of your next warm, sunny vacation, these leisure destinations are must-adds to your list of spring break and summer getaways.

MEXICO

Alaska Airlines has served Mexico for more than 35 years. We now fly to eight incredible cities in Mexico, each with a unique blend of history, vibrant culture, natural beauty, and entertainment, including Cancun, Guadalajara, Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo, Los Cabos, Loreto, Manzanillo, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta.

We’ve hand picked five of the best spots in Mexico for stunning beaches, exciting nightlife and the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure in a beautiful tropical setting.

BELIZE (BZE)

This spring break, dive into the crystal-clear waters of the Belize Barrier Reef for world-class snorkeling and diving experiences, explore ancient Mayan ruins like those at Xunantunich, and trek through lush rainforests teeming with wildlife for an unforgettable adventure in paradise.

LIBERIA, COSTA RICA (LIR)

Visitors can hike through the stunning landscapes of Rincon de la Vieja National Park, where you can witness volcanic activity and so much natural beauty. For those looking for more down time, you can rejuvenate in natural hot springs, and for thrill-seekers, we recommend experiencing canopy tours amidst lush tropical forests for an exhilarating eco-adventure.

FLORIDA

If you’re looking for sun-soaked beaches, thrilling theme parks, and vibrant nightlife, offering a diverse range of activities for a memorable vacation experience—Florida is for you!

Whether it’s lounging on the sands of Miami Beach, enjoying world-class dining and shopping along Las Olas Boulevard or enduring thrill-seeking rides at Busch Gardens, Florida has something for every spring breaker.