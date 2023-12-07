Sleigh the holidays with Alaska Airlines’ nostalgic, sustainable Holiday Sweater + priority boarding! 

At Alaska, we don’t just fly. We sleigh.

This holiday season, we celebrate the beauty of family traditions, both cherished and new. Just as we have embraced the festive tradition of our holiday sweater for six years, we’re thrilled to see the next generation of flyers creating their own timeless memories with us.

Featuring a new twist on our classic snow planes, this year’s sweater is sure to keep you feeling extra cozy and is a testament to sustainability. Made from 70% recycled post-consumer polyester, our threads embrace holiday spirit while making a positive impact on the planet.

With more families trading tangible gifts for the intangible joy of shared experiences, our ever-expanding network can connect you to destinations across the world, making new travel traditions memories that will last a lifetime.

Stand out this holiday season & score priority boarding by wearing your festive spirit on your sleeve – or rather, your Holiday Sweater – on Dec. 15, National Holiday Sweater Day. Anyone wearing a holiday sweater on flights served by Alaska Airlines or Horizon Air that day can board early, following group B. *Any guests with First Class tickets or airline status will board first in their typical fashion.

Alaska is celebrating the holidays throughout December, with festive décor and boarding music, as well as free holiday movies to help flyers have a merry flight.

Amidst one of the busiest travel periods of the year, we’re focused on delivering care and bringing joy to our guests. As the ‘merrier carrier,’ we want to make every moment of your journey memorable. Our holiday sweater is just one of the many ways the team at Alaska is delighting guests and employees this holiday season,” said Eric Edge, Alaska Airlines’ managing director of marketing and advertising.

Airports are busier than ever in December. As a reminder, anyone traveling during the holidays is encouraged to arrive to the airport at least two hours before their flight given anticipated congestion at the airport.

How to purchase our custom sweater In person at Alaska’s Company Store: Drop in and purchase a sweater at our shop (19235 International Blvd, SeaTac, WA 98198). Due to the volume of guests in the store, we are unable to accept phone orders on the first day. You can also email the Company.store@alaskaair.com, and we’ll fulfill the order received while supplies last. Online at our Company Store website: Our sweaters are now on sale while supplies last. Please note, there are multiple shipping options on the website.