Progress continues as Alaska Airlines negotiates a new, market-competitive flight attendant contract 

You’ve probably heard that we’re in active contract negotiations with our flight attendants through their union, the Association of Flight Attendants (AFA). We have a strong history of successfully negotiating with our union partners and reaching agreements that benefit employees while also securing the long-term success of the company.

We agree with our flight attendants that we need a new contract, which is why we’ve been working hard to get an agreement. We recently passed a comprehensive economic proposal that included boarding pay, wage, per diem and set future wage increases, industry standard Ratio-in-Guarantee (RIG; a common component of Flight Attendant pay throughout the industry), and a two-year duration. We’ve also closed more than 50 tentative agreements – representing dozens of topics where we’ve found common ground.

We remain optimistic in the negotiations process and are committed to reaching an agreement that pays our flight attendants the increased wages they deserve while also preserving our business model. With seven recently closed labor deals at the company, including a new contract for our aircraft maintenance technicians reached in February, we’re hopeful to do the same for our flight attendants as soon as possible. AFA and Alaska leadership have met two times in the last month and are continuing to bargain and meet with a mediator. The graphic below illustrates the negotiating process. We are currently in the “Mediation” phase.

Additionally, you may see off-duty flight attendants demonstrating in various hubs today as part of the union’s mobilization efforts. We respect and support the right of our flight attendants to engage in these activities and do not expect any disruption to our operation or service as a result.