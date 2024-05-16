Hey Canada! Alaska Airlines launches new nonstop service between Seattle and Toronto 

For the first time, we’re linking our home airport and Canada’s largest city; our guests can also connect on flights with Porter Airlines in Toronto, our newest global partner

Starting today, Alaska Airlines is flying our new daily, nonstop flight between our home airport in Seattle and Toronto Pearson International Airport – our newest destination and the sixth Canadian city we now serve. Tickets, with convenient departure and arrival times, are available for purchase at alaskaair.com.

In Toronto, guests can enjoy the city’s rich culture or catch a flight from Toronto Pearson with our 30th global airline partner, Porter Airlines, to destinations across Eastern Canada and beyond, including Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Halifax and St. John’s. These Porter flights and others are available for one-way purchase at alaskaair.com with more booking options coming this summer.

“There are so many opportunities with our new service between our hometown airport and Toronto, from tremendous leisure travel options to connecting a pair of key business regions in North America,” said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines. “Toronto has a lot to offer. And for our guests looking to venture into other areas of Eastern Canada, Porter Airlines can take them there with its signature onboard service.”

Toronto is the largest city in Canada along the shores of Lake Ontario. For visitors, the possibilities are endless with its bustling downtown and walkable neighborhoods, stunning parks, rich history and diverse restaurants and entertainment.

“We are very excited to welcome Alaska Airlines to Toronto Pearson. Their service to Seattle will provide much-needed capacity to the market and enhance customer choice,” said Kurush Minocher, Executive Director, Customer Experience and Airline Relations, Greater Toronto Airports Authority. “Last year, over a third of passengers traveled between Toronto and Seattle, and we’re delighted to enable this service for thousands of passengers while simplifying travel to the West Coast, Alaska and Hawaii.”

Alaska continues to add international options for travelers out of SEA Airport, providing a wide array of unique, adventurous experiences,” said Lance Lyttle, SEA Airport Managing Director. “Ease of access throughout the continent brings Eastern Canada closer with more competition.”

New Seattle-Toronto nonstop service

Times are local

Porter Airlines began new flights to Toronto from two of our West Coast hubs in January: Los Angeles and San Francisco. Those flights, along with flights connecting on Alaska throughout our West Coast network, can also be purchased at alaskaair.com.

Across Canada, we also fly to Calgary, Edmonton, Kelowna, Vancouver and Victoria. While Toronto is a brand-new destination for us from Seattle, this isn’t the first time we’ve flown to Eastern Canada from the West Coast. In the early 90s, we flew nonstop service between Los Angeles and Toronto.

Our guests can take advantage of a premium travel experience on their next Alaska flight. We are the West Coast’s premier airline offering our flyers the most legroom in First Class* and Premium Class; no change fees; multiple fare offerings; the most generous loyalty program with Mileage Plan with the fastest path to elite status; 30 global partners; and West Coast food and beverage on board. We’re also making it easier for our guests to buy tickets and earn Mileage Plan miles with our domestic and global partners directly at alaskair.com.

For inflight entertainment, our guests can enjoy hundreds of free movies and TV shows streamed to their devices. Our flights are also enabled with streaming-fast satellite Wi-Fi available for purchase and the option to pre-order from a range of fresh meal selections. Our mainline flights also offer power outlets at every seat to charge devices.

* Out of any U.S. airline excluding lie-flat seats