Guests share their appreciation for Alaska Airlines and its employees 

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Our guests frequently express their gratitude for the premium service they receive while flying Alaska Airlines and its remarkable team, including flight attendants, pilots, customer service agents, customer care and beyond. Our dedicated team consistently delivers reliable and compassionate service to our guests each day.

In celebration of Employee Appreciation Day, we’re delighted to shine a spotlight on some of the heartfelt thank-you notes. ❤️

“I would like to thank Cheryl for her superb service in first class. She is attentive, proactive, and professional. Cheryl worked tirelessly throughout the flight to make sure that the passengers had the best possible experience. I have flown a lot over the years all around the world, and my mom and I both agree that Cheryl is one of the best flight attendants we’ve met,” the guest said. – SAN to ORD

We love to hear from you! Follow @alaskaair on social