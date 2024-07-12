Man on a mission: Alaska Airlines flies Vinton Smith to 49th state for blood donation

Vinton Smith was 17 when he donated blood for the first time. That was 36 years ago.

Today, Vinton has donated blood 138 times and is just one state away from completing his mission to donate blood in all 50 states. Last month, we flew him from Pennsylvania to Anchorage, bringing him one flight closer to achieving this remarkable goal.

It’s an overwhelmingly good feeling, thinking about all those donations that I’ve made and the impact it’s had. It’s not just about the donation, it’s also about inspiring someone else to give. I have no idea how many people have been influenced and encouraged to give because of my story,” Vinton told Alaska Airlines.

Vinton’s quest started more than ten years ago. But his inspiration began when he was a young boy when he would watch his parents give blood regularly.

Vinton recalls the first time he gave blood, chuckling at the memory of his classmates filing into their high school gymnasium—many of whom were happy to offer their arm for the prick of a needle to avoid sitting in class. Vinton, however, knew his blood donation would change someone’s life because of what he’d learned from his father and mother. At the time, Vinton just hadn’t fully grasped the ripple effect blood donors have on their recipients.

“I understood that it meant it was going to save people’s lives, but I didn’t really understand the full impact,” Vinton told Alaska Airlines. “What I think about today is—it’s so much more than saving somebody’s life. It’s about giving others longer lives to fill with moments that they would’ve lost forever. And it’s not just that person either—it’s their family, friends, and their experiences and how many more holidays they get to celebrate, and years they get to hold their grandchildren.”

Vinton continued to donate regularly throughout college. After graduation and landing a job, he had a routine of donating blood every other month at the local firehall.

But then Vinton landed a new job that required him to travel and miss one of his upcoming blood drive appointments. That’s when he decided he’d donate in the state his job was sending him.

That became his new routine when he couldn’t make it to the firehall.

“After three years, I counted that I’d donated blood in 16 different states and that’s when I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be a fascinating goal to donate blood in all 50 states? Can I actually do that?’ Well, yeah, you know I guess I could. It’s going to take a while, but that would be something unique,” he said.

Vinton was so committed to giving blood and inspiring others to donate he adjusted his business trips so he was able to give blood (you must wait 56 days between whole blood donations). When it came time to plan vacations with his wife, he’d slyly suggest states that were on his list. His wife always knew what Vinton was up to – she’d smile and call him out before saying “yes” to support the cause.

Vinton’s 49th state

Last month, when we heard Vinton’s 49th state was the state of Alaska—our namesake state—we agreed to fly him and pay for his travel expenses so he could donate to the Blood Bank of Alaska.

Recognizing the critical need for blood donations, we also donated $10,000 to the Blood Bank of Alaska to help the organization to continue its essential services across the state.

Booked the 50th State

After Vinton checked off his 49th state, Alaska Airlines flew him to Honolulu, where he met with the Blood Bank of Hawai‘i. During this visit, he pledged to donate to the organization next year, which would officially complete his mission of donating blood in every state. In 2025, we plan to fly Vinton back to Honolulu to support his remarkable journey.

He also plans to have his mother there to witness the culmination of his mission. After all, his mother is the reason Vinton is on this journey in the first place. He said he knows that his father, who has since passed away, is proud of his accomplishments.

“Vinton embodies kindness, selflessness and genuine ethic of care, which are the reasons why lives are saved by blood and blood products each day,” said Nick Perih, spokesperson for The Blood Bank of Hawaii. “As a result of his pursuit to donate blood in all fifty states, Vinton has positively impacted the lives of countless people, families and communities across the United States.”

It is only fitting that Vinton’s journey will be completed next June in Hawaii, the 50th state,” said Perih. “The Blood Bank of Hawaii is excited to celebrate Vinton’s accomplishment as well as to use this milestone to amplify the larger message that continues to drive his mission: by taking a few moments from our own lives to donate blood, we can give back a lifetime of moments for other people. On behalf of the Blood Bank of Hawaii, I’d like to both recognize and thank Vinton for a lifetime of giving and service to the larger community.”

Even when he reaches his goal, Vinton says he will continue to donate blood and encourage others to save lives as he can. He is also now on a journey to donate platelets across the country. To date, he has donated platelets 40 times in 23 different states.

“It won’t be the end of a journey, it’ll be one step to the next level,” Vinton said. “Big efforts like this that Alaska Airlines is doing can make a meaningful impact on peoples’ lives. I want to commend Alaska Airlines for all they have done to step up to the plate. It truly will inspire others to give blood and save countless lives! We may never know how many, or who, where, or when – but I’m confident it will.”