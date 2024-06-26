Alaska Airlines partners with Greenlight® to empower the next generation of financially savvy kids

At Alaska Airlines, we believe there are tremendous benefits in teaching kids how to save and invest starting at a young age. That’s why we’re welcoming Greenlight® as a new Mileage Plan partner.

Our loyalty program already offers great benefits for parents and their children, including family seating and boarding that guarantees one adult will be seated next to any child 13 or younger; parental leave that allows our elite fliers to put their status on pause; kid-friendly food items on board; car seats that fly for free; and more.

Greenlight shines a light on something we all think about: money. It offers financial tools to help parents raise financially smart kids. The company’s award-winning debit card and app teaches kids and teens how to earn, save, invest and spend wisely—all with parental supervision. Kids can also access Greenlight Level Up™, an in-app financial literacy game with a best-in-class curriculum, educational challenges, and rewards.

As a father of two young children, my spouse and I have used Greenlight since 2021 to help educate our kids about money management,” said Brett Catlin, vice president of loyalty, alliances and sales at Alaska Airlines. “We’re always looking for best-in-class brands to partner with and I’m excited for our members to experience the Greenlight platform.”

First-time subscribers to Greenlight can now receive bonus Mileage Plan miles when they register online for Greenlight through the designated link and provide a valid Alaska Airlines number. All Mileage Plan members will receive 4,000 miles after paying their first monthly fee. Our elite Mileage Plan members (MVPs, MVP Golds, MVP Gold 75Ks and MVP Gold 100Ks) will receive 6,000 miles after paying their first monthly fee. Register online

About Greenlight Greenlight Financial Technology is the family fintech company on a mission to help parents raise financially-smart kids. Its product, Greenlight, is an award-winning banking app, complete with a debit card for kids and teens and safety features for the whole family. Parents can automate allowance, manage chores, set flexible spending controls, and invest for their family’s future. Kids and teens learn to earn, save, spend wisely, give, and invest. Together, families can also stay safe and connected with location sharing, SOS alerts, crash detection with 911 dispatch, driving scores, reports and real-time trip alerts. Greenlight partners with more than 60 leading banks, credit unions, and employers to bring its family finance solution to more families through the Greenlight for Banks, Greenlight for Credit Unions, and Greenlight for Work programs.

The Greenlight Debit Card is issued by Community Federal Savings Bank, member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International. Greenlight Investment Advisors, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, provides investment advisory services to its clients. Investing involves risk and may include the loss of principal. Greenlight is a financial technology company, not a bank. The Greenlight app facilitates banking services through Greenlight’s bank partners. For more information, please visit: greenlight.com.