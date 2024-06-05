Fly our partner airlines to Paris, this summer’s hot spot

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Every four years, the world’s best athletes converge for more than two weeks in the heat of summer. Games become spectacles.

If you’re looking to pole vault your way into the middle of the action, we can help you dismount in Paris—the 2024 site of pageantry and dozens of wide-ranging events, from archery to wrestling, with plenty of gymnastics, swimming and soccer (or football to our friends across the pond) tossed in.

Alaska’s global airline partners offer convenient flights to the heart of France, even if you’re being tempted by a last-minute trip.

Choose the best option for you: You can book flights directly with our partners or redeem Mileage Plan miles, all on our website. Thinking of business class all the way? You can buy tickets and use miles to fly in style at alaskaair.com. Fly to Paris

Here’s a look at how several of our global partners can get you to Paris from our West Coast gateway cities:

Air Tahiti Nui Seattle Twice weekly nonstop flights to Paris with departures on Wednesday and Saturday Los Angeles Five times a week nonstop flights to Paris with departures on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

Aer Lingus Seattle Six times a week nonstop flights to Dublin with connections to Paris on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday San Francisco Daily flights to Dublin with connections to Paris Los Angeles Daily flights to Dublin with connections to Paris

American Airlines Connect to American Airlines in Chicago or New York via one of Alaska’s several daily nonstop flights from Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, San Diego and Anchorage (service starts June 13) Chicago O’Hare Daily nonstop flights to Paris New York JFK Daily nonstop flights to Paris

Don’t forget: When you book a flight with one of our partners on Alaskaair.com, you earn at least 100% of the miles you fly. And guests with Mileage Plan elite status receive matching tier status within the oneworld alliance and all the benefits that come with it.