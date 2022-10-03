It’s Customer Service Week: Get to know some of our legendary employees who set the bar when it comes to care

We’re celebrating Customer Service Week and the tremendous care our employees show our guests, communities and each other every single day. Whether you’re planning, landing, taking off or touching down, we’re here to take care of you and keep you safe—every mile of the way.

From reservations to customer service agents, ground service to flight crews, and everyone in between and behind the scenes, Alaska and Horizon Air reserve an award for employees who take customer service to the next level.

The Customer Service Legend Award is the highest honor at Alaska Airlines. This year, 18 employees were named Customer Service Legends. Together, this group has a combined 500 years of experience with our airline. To date, 368 employees have been inducted into this hall of fame since it began in 1991.

The real strength of Alaska Airlines is the people who work here, and we celebrated 18 of our very best people at our annual Legends award ceremony. This is my favorite day of the year because we get to recognize the people who care so much for our guests and do so much for our company,” said Ben Minicucci, Alaska Airlines’ president and CEO.

Captain, based in Seattle. Bill Shivers “A three-day trip with Bill is always a pleasure and a lot of fun. His number one trait, number one company value that comes to mind is his kindheartedness. He’s extremely nice to everybody he meets whether it’s the ramp agent—who I used to be a long time ago—all the way up to the top. It’s so well-deserved, over 30 years of tremendous service, I have a lot of respect for him and hopefully we can fly again before he retires.” Scott Day, managing director chief pilot Captain, based in Seattle. Blake Gibson “Alaska takes care of its people better than anyone in the industry. I became a Checkairman in the training department, so that I could give back to new pilots what I have learned from my predecessors. Being able to encourage younger people to strive for those goals in which they desire.” Blake Gibson Lounge concierge in Seattle. Debbie Cahill “It means so much to me to be honored with the 2022 Legend award. The fact that my co-workers chose me is the best compliment I could ever get. Day in and day out, we all want to do our job well, but by receiving this award it gives me great satisfaction knowing someone has seen my effort. I call the Lounge my Alaska family and I truly mean it.” Debbie Cahill

Designated lead ramp trainer in Anchorage. Eric Henry “I can’t think of any higher honor than being recognized by your peers and coworkers for the effort you put in at work. I moved into the lead and training roles because I wanted to play a more active part in the changes that affect the ramp and my station. If you are doing a job that makes you happy, your work will reflect that. Eric Henry Senior line maintenance daily planner router. Gordy Grob “From the beginning of my career until now, Alaska Airlines culture has taught me to get the job done. Always consider safety and kindness in our response to the need of others. That kindness should extend to others outside the company as we can find ways to love and serve others.” Gordy Grob Flight attendant, based in Los Angeles. Joe Ellis “It is an absolute honor to be awarded the Legend Award for doing what I love to do: fly and take care of people/passengers. There are so many things about being a flight attendant that I love. I really enjoy taking care of people. It gives me pleasure to bring a little joy into someone’s life.” Joe Ellis

Recently retired Phoenix reservations agent. Karen Maietta “Take baby steps. Especially when you’re starting out, you’re going to be overwhelmed and you’re not always going to have the answers — because nobody does. Every day is a new day, and things change so frequently that you can’t become overwhelmed with quoting all the rules and regulations. It’s just about, ‘what do you need? And what can I do to help you?’ And I want to make sure that you’re feeling that Alaska Airlines is taking good care of you and that they’ve enabled me to do so. And I have no problem doing it.” Karen Maietta Maintenance trainer in Seattle. Kevin Kruse “I learned long ago that if you don’t ask the question, the answer is always no. I got involved in the Fallen Soldier Program in its infancy and we knew, as an airline, we could make a difference in a big way. The program has grown bigger than we ever imagined, and the gratitude we are given from families and military escorts is deeply heartfelt. If you have a passion for something and a vision for it, present a case to your leadership. You never know where it may go.” Kevin Kruse San Francisco chief pilot. Kim Gabrelcik “It is truly an honor to receive the Legend Award and humbling to be in the company of such inspiring people! I believe that if you can see it, you can be it, so I take every opportunity to mentor aspiring aviators. Whether it is representing Alaska Airlines by going to schools, speaking events, or Women in Aviation, I try to use this platform to inspire young girls to pursue their dreams. If we continue to support and build each other up, the opportunities for growth within Alaska are endless.” Kim Gabrelcik

Customer service agent in Seattle. Leslie Marr Pierce “Working in the International Arrivals Terminal, I get to meet guests arriving from all over the world. Most are flying Alaska for the first time and I have the opportunity to make a great first impression. I have always liked the excitement of working in the airport and enjoy helping our guests have a good experience.” Leslie Marr Pierce Contract services lead in Santa Barbara. Lisa Porteous “I never in a million years would have thought I would win this award. It means that someone noticed the hard work and dedication that I have given to Alaska Airlines for the past 34 years. I am still shocked that I was given such an honor. I take great pride in my company and love to tell people where I work. There is nothing better than someone asking you where you work and you say Alaska Airlines and they say ‘I love Alaska’ and they tell you some story about amazing customer service.” Lisa Porteous Flight attendant, based in San Diego. Maria Ricketts “My goal has always been to make someone else’s day – be the reason someone smiles. And so I’ve always come to work wholeheartedly, to give it my all. To be the best that I can be. So, when those people get off that airplane, they’ve had a good experience. At least I’ve given them one and I’ve given them my all to do that. There’s always something to learn and there’s always something to do and be a team player.” Maria Ricketts

Flight attendant, based in Anchorage. Mimi Tinajero “This is such an honor because it doesn’t represent just me, it represents all the people that helped me along the way – all the flight crew who helped me along the way to be here. I just felt like this was for the team. I felt like Alaska recognized kindness. It really means a lot for me to be kind. It’s so important. That’s my core is to be kind, be generous. And I felt like I was getting this award for that. And I want it to be an example for other people. I want it to be contagious so that other people can be kind. So that way, we can have this beautiful airline.” Mimi Tinajero Customer care specialist in Seattle. Miros Frias “I just celebrated my 15th anniversary, and when I started in Customer Care, they needed a Spanish agent. That’s probably one of my favorite things—that I am able to help people who want to be part of Alaska Airlines but have a language barrier. And I love helping people. When our values are part of you, you don’t think about them. I live my life that way—you know, showing kindness, showing that we care, validating people’s feelings. My life is that way. Alaska just happened to put the names on what I’ve always done.” Miros Frias Managing director of operations in San Diego. Rick Hines “From the beginning, I was always driven to learn as much as I could, look for new opportunities and experiences that help me grow as a leader. My most favorite work, most rewarding, is giving my time, lessons I’ve learned and mentorship to others. There’s no greater sense of accomplishment than to see others grow, learn and realize their dreams.” Rick Hines

Flight attendant trainer in Seattle. Robin Blahous “Working for Alaska has allowed me the opportunity and flexibility to grow personally and volunteer in my community. From teaching CPR to teachers in the elementary school, to chaperoning field trips, volunteering at vaccination clinics and working at the Edmonds Food Bank, Alaska has allowed me to be very involved in my community.” Robin Blahous Flight attendant, based in Portland. Sheri Rochel “I love going to work, I love flying, the people I work with—you get to fly with your friends. I’ve been doing the same route (Boston) for over 20 years, and I have a lot of regulars and people I’ve learned to love. I never thought I would be a Legend, but happy that they did.” Sheri Rochel Lead customer service agent in Seattle. Teresa Jean-Baptiste “Honestly, there are no words to describe how humbled I am by this award. It’s the people that I love most about our work. I am able to come to work and help our passengers and also my co-workers every day. And those same people help me! You couldn’t ask for anything better! I have learned that you can make a difference in people’s lives by just taking time to help, listen, and do what is right.” Teresa Jean-Baptiste

Horizon Air, Alaska’s regional airline partner, has a similar recognition program called the Pathfinder Award. The Pathfinder Award celebrates employees who are highly respected among their peers and leadership for building an outstanding career of commitment and contributions to our airline’s success.

This year, eight remarkable individuals were recognized for their dedication to carrying out Horizon’s mission of connecting small communities to the rest of the world, and ensuring guests’ journeys are safe, efficient and enjoyable.

This year’s recipients are from several different workgroups and represent four cities – Boise, Portland, Seattle and Victoria – and have a combined total of more than 175 years of loyal service to Horizon and our guests.

Since the award was created in 2007, 138 employees have been recognized with this honor.

Our Pathfinders personify our values while inspiring others to treasure and protect our unique Horizon culture. They embody everything that has made the airline great for 41 years — a blend of Horizon Heart, resourcefulness, integrity, professionalism and care,” says Horizon President Joe Sprague.

2022 Pathfinder Award recipients

“We want customers to come back. We want repeat customers. So customer service to me is very important. We do what we have to do, what we can do. We do what we choose to do for our guests.” Roxi Olson “Whether employees are working with our customers or employees are working with other employees. It doesn’t matter. All the employees here are just fantastic.” John Beach “We all love our jobs – we really do. We love our customers. We love our coworkers. We love everybody and it shows every day when we’re at work. It shows how much passion we have for our careers.“ Madge Hsu

“What I love most about my job is the people. Of course. I’m sure everyone says that. But it’s true. I like learning from people. I like teaching people things. I like talking with people. I like celebrating the wins with people.“ Dawn Rees “Team. Is what this job’s all about. Teamwork. We can’t do it alone. None of us can do it alone. I come to work every day. I enjoy working with the people I work with and we all make this job what it is.” Kimberley Ellis “The people I work with are very personal and caring. I think that is the great thing about working for Horizon. They care about other people, not only coworkers, but the passengers.“ Keiko Murakawa

“When we’re driving across the airport to drop off paperwork or whatever we need to do, we wave at everybody. I feel that respecting others is a big thing in everybody’s life. Be friends with everyone and it all works out.“ Gary Hale “Don, through his very nature, his soul, was to give back. He always gave more than he received. And with the new pilots, he would just take them under his wing; whether it was buying them a meal, getting a crew bag, being a mentor or loaning a headset, whatever it was, Don would just find a way.“ Perry Solmonson, Q400 Captain