Photos by Joe Nicholson, Alaska Airlines | Video by Ken Boyer, Alaska Airlines

Today, we join the global aviation community in celebrating International Flight Attendant Day! At Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air, we are incredibly proud of our dedicated flight attendants who ensure every journey is safe, comfortable and enjoyable.

On this special day, we extend our heartfelt thank you to our flight attendants. Their expertise and warmth not only elevate our service but also strengthen our connections across the globe.

This year, we recognized the outstanding careers of several distinguished flight attendants by naming them “Alaska Legends” and “Horizon Pathfinders.” These top honors celebrate those with illustrious careers who have consistently aspired to greater heights, prioritized others, and exemplified the very best in all of us.

Tilli Buchanan Flight Attendant, SEA

Alaska Airlines Legend ’24 “I absolutely love people, getting to travel and see the world, meet new people. Every day is a new adventure,” said Tilli Buchanan, flight attendant, SEA, who became a flight attendant at 40 years old. “Everyone’s journey is different. All you have to do is have a desire and dream big and bright.”

Chris Cardenas Flight Attendant, LAX

Alaska Airlines Legend ’24 “I enjoy my job and try to have fun,” said Chris Cardenas, flight attendant, LAX. “Interacting with people, the different walks of life that come on that plane every day—people losing someone, somebody’s going to a wedding, you’re taking people to see a family member they haven’t seen in 30 years—that’s one thing they teach you when you become flight attendants: ‘always think about what that person’s going through that day.’ You never know what they’re going through but you can find out and at least make the experience a little bit easier.”

Rita Daniels Flight Attendant, LAX

Alaska Airlines Legend ’24 “I’ve enjoyed this whole journey,” said Rita Daniels, flight attendant, LAX. “I love seeing children who obviously have an interest in becoming a pilot or a flight attendant–passing out the wings is my favorite. More than 20 years later, here I am, and still loving it!”

Dankeith “Keith” Chadd Flight Attendant, SEA

Alaska Airlines Legend ’24 “I enjoy most working in the Main Cabin. My people are the people who aren’t comfortable traveling, my people who are on the discounted ticket. I like those people. I have something to offer them because I am one of those people,” said Keith Chadd, flight attendant, SEA. “I know why they hired me, I know why they hired you, it’s because you are a hero. It’s because you will never leave me behind.”

Sylvia Newbill Flight Attendant, PDX

Alaska Airlines Legend ’24 “I’ve always loved being a flight attendant from the time I started,” said Sylvia Newbill, flight attendant, PDX. “I got hired with Alaska in 1991, Alaska’s people are the secret sauce.”

Tanya Santana Flight Attendant, SEA

Alaska Airlines Legend ’24 “When your peers recognize you as a legend, that’s the highest honor, it goes right in there with the guest telling me that that was one of the best flights. I am so grateful I followed my dream,” said Tanya Santana, flight attendant, SEA.

Peter Oxentenko Flight Attendant Instructor, PDX

Horizon Air Pathfinder ’23 “We make connections with people in 45 minutes or less,” said Peter Oxentenko, flight attendant instructor, PDX. “Everybody that works here—they’re still the reason I’m here for 19 years. They know what they’re doing and they care about one another.”

Jennifer Levcun Flight Attendant, PAE

Horizon Air Pathfinder ’23 “I enjoy people, have a passion for travel, and I wanted an adventure,” said Jennifer Levcun, flight attendant, PAE. “It’s my hometown (Seattle), I knew that they were a safe airline and thought ‘this is a perfect fit for my life and family.’ I was thrilled when I got hired.”