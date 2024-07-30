Explore the world with your friends through our global airline partners

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

International Friendship Day is a perfect way to celebrate the bonds that connect us across the world. With Alaska Airlines and our extensive network of global airline partners—including our fellow oneworld members—your travel possibilities are endless.

Here’s a list of incredible destinations you can reach with our wide-ranging partner networks. These collaborations allow our guests to fly, earn and redeem Mileage Plan™ miles and enjoy elite benefits worldwide.

1. British Airways – London Explore the historic streets, iconic landmarks, and eclectic neighborhoods of London. From the Tower of London to Camden Market, there’s something for everyone in this bustling metropolis. 2. Qatar Airways – Doha. Experience the luxury and culture of Doha. Discover the stunning skyline, indulge in gourmet dining and enjoy the warm hospitality that makes Qatar’s capital a unique and unforgettable destination.

3. Qantas – Sydney Explore the iconic landmarks and stunning beaches of Sydney. From the Sydney Opera House to Bondi Beach, this Australian city is perfect for a fun-filled getaway. 4. Japan Airlines (JAL) – Tokyo Experience the futuristic energy and traditional charm of Tokyo. From towering skyscrapers to serene temples, there’s an adventure around every corner.

5. Aer Lingus – Dublin Explore the historic sites, lively pubs, and charming streets of Dublin, the vibrant Irish capital. The warmth of Irish hospitality ensures unforgettable memories in this welcoming and dynamic city. 6. Cathay Pacific – Hong Kong Experience the unique blend of East and West in Hong Kong. Enjoy skyline views, delectable cuisine, and a mix of traditional and modern attractions.

7. LATAM Airlines – Santiago, Chile Immerse yourself in the diverse culture and stunning landscapes of Santiago. From the Andes mountains to vibrant neighborhoods, Chile’s capital is a treat. 8. Condor – Frankfurt Discover the blend of old and new in Frankfurt, Germany. Explore its historic sites, modern skyline, bustling financial district and unique charm of this vibrant city.

9. Air Tahiti Nui – Papeete Escape to the tropical paradise of Papeete in Tahiti. Enjoy the lush landscapes, turquoise waters and vibrant Polynesian culture. 10. Starlux Airlines – Taipei Dive into the lively markets and cultural sites of Taipei. From street food to historic temples, Taiwan’s capital offers endless adventures.

11. Iberia – Madrid Immerse yourself in the lively atmosphere of Madrid. From tapas bars to world-class museums, the Spanish capital is a feast for the senses. 12. Singapore Airlines – Singapore Experience the futuristic skyline and rich culture of Singapore. Enjoy its beautiful gardens, bustling markets, and delectable cuisine.

13. Porter Airlines – Toronto, Canada Discover the multicultural vibrancy of Toronto. Explore its diverse neighborhoods, stunning waterfront, and world-class attractions. 14. Fiji Airways – Nadi For a tropical paradise, head to Nadi in Fiji. Crystal-clear waters and white-sand beaches await you and your friends in this idyllic setting.

15. Hainan Airlines – Shanghai Experience the dynamic energy of Shanghai. From the Bund to the French Concession, there’s a wealth of experiences waiting for you. 16. Korean Air – Seoul Explore the bustling streets and historic sites of South Korea’s capital. Enjoy a unique mix of traditional palaces and modern skyscrapers.

17. Finnair – Helsinki Discover the charm of Helsinki with its stunning architecture, vibrant design scene and waterfronts—a perfect blend of adventure. 18. Icelandair – Reykjavik Embark on an adventure in Reykjavik. Discover the stunning landscapes, geothermal pools and unique culture of Iceland.

19. Royal Air Maroc – Casablanca Walk through the historic streets of Casablanca. Explore the Hassan II Mosque and blend of traditional Moroccan and modern influences. 20. SriLankan Airlines – Colombo Enjoy the vibrant culture and scenic beauty of Colombo. Discover the rich history, delicious cuisine, and warm hospitality of Sri Lanka.

21. Malaysia Airlines – Bangkok Dive into the bustling streets and vibrant markets of Bangkok. Enjoy the mix of modern and ancient sites, from stunning temples to rooftop bars. 22. Royal Jordanian – Amman Delve into the history and culture of Amman. From ancient ruins to bustling souks, the Jordanian capital offers a unique and enriching experience.

23. American Airlines – Miami Dive into the vibrant nightlife, stunning beaches, and rich cultural tapestry of Miami. It’s the perfect spot for friends looking to experience the best of Florida’s sun and fun. 24. Kenmore Air – Friday Harbor Explore the scenic beauty of Friday Harbor, Washington. Enjoy whale watching, kayaking, and the serene landscapes of the San Juan Islands.

25. Bahamasair – Nassau Relax on the stunning beaches of Nassau. Enjoy the crystal-clear waters, vibrant culture, and exciting water activities in the Bahamas. 26. Cape Air – Bar Harbor Discover the natural beauty of Bar Harbor, Maine. Enjoy the coastal views and experience the charming New England atmosphere.

27. Contour Airlines – Marion Experience the small-town charm and friendly atmosphere of Marion, Illinois. It’s a perfect spot for a relaxing getaway with friends! 28. Aleutian Airways – Dutch Harbor For a unique adventure, head to Dutch Harbor. Experience the rugged beauty and rich history of this Alaskan destination.

29. Mokulele Airlines – Waimea-Kohala Experience the stunning landscapes of Waimea-Kohala.

Enjoy the beautiful beaches, lush valleys and rich Hawaiian culture. 30. Southern Airways Express – Pueblo Discover the charm of Pueblo County, Colorado, where stunning outdoor adventures await, including the scenic Pueblo Riverwalk.

This International Friendship Day, make memories that will last a lifetime by exploring these amazing destinations with your friends. Whether you’re seeking adventure, relaxation, or cultural experiences, there’s a perfect place waiting for you. Happy travels!