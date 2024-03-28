Alaska Airlines welcomes STARLUX Airlines to Seattle, our hometown airport 

Photos courtesy of STARLUX.

Seattle becomes STARLUX’s third nonstop U.S. destination from Taipei with its world-class service and amenities; premier carrier is one of our newest global airline partners

One of Alaska Airlines’ newest global partners, STARLUX Airlines, announced today it will begin new nonstop service this summer between our hometown airport in Seattle and Taipei. STARLUX’s inaugural flight from Seattle is scheduled for Aug. 16. The airline will initially offer three flights weekly with connections to destinations across Asia. As an added convenience for our guests, STARLUX flights from the West Coast to Taipei can now be purchased directly at alaskaair.com, including the new Seattle flight.

STARLUX launched its inaugural transpacific service between Taipei and Los Angeles in April 2023. Then in December, STARLUX began service between Taipei and San Francisco. Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle are gateway airports for Alaska, allowing our guests to have convenient connectivity with STARLUX flights. Another big bonus: Our Mileage Plan members can earn and redeem miles on STARLUX.

We’re proud to be STARLUX’s first airline partner and excited about the possibilities for our guests with this premier international airline beginning service at our main hub in Seattle,” said Brett Catlin, vice president of loyalty, alliances and sales at Alaska Airlines. “STARLUX delivers an exceptional experience in all classes of service, but if you’re fortunate enough to fly in first or business class, prepare to be pampered.”

STARLUX provides an international gateway through its main hub in Taipei with connections to more than 20 destinations across Asia, including Bangkok, Thailand; Hanoi, Vietnam; Penang, Malaysia; Cebu, Philippines; Singapore; Macau and more than nine destinations in Japan.

“STARLUX’s broadened transpacific routes reaffirm our dedication to expanding our U.S. network and to elevating the travel experience for our fast-growing customer base,” said Glenn Chai, STARLUX CEO. “As a key economic and technological hub, Seattle is also steeped in diverse cultural influences and home to a thriving Asian community. Moreover, we have finally arrived at the hub of our partner Alaska Airlines. We believe STARLUX and Alaska Airlines will provide seamless service to travelers seeking to reach Asia. STARLUX looks forward to strengthening our connections between these major West Coast cities with Taipei and larger Asia, and to building bridges between these dynamic and vibrant regions.”

STARLUX will operate the transpacific route with its new-generation Airbus A350-900 aircraft configured in a four-class layout: First, business, premium economy and economy. Travelers in first and business classes enjoy a private space with a sliding door and seats with full-flat and Zero G mode for full relaxation. The extra-legroom premium economy section features a 40-inch Recaro seat with a leg rest and footrest bar. Economy class seats are equipped with leather headrests and a wide seat pitch. Business Class on Starlux Airlines

Inflight service on STARLUX includes Taiwanese signature dishes and amenities prepared for passengers in all classes. STARLUX will be offering first and business guests a selection of the best top chef’s creations and local Taiwanese delicacies. The popular STARLUX signature dish yakiniku donburi is served on board. And to bring greater individuality to their air travel experience, all passengers can pre-order meals online so they can enjoy the meal they want.

Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With oneworld and our additional airline partners, our guests can earn and redeem miles all over the world through our highly acclaimed Mileage Plan program. Elite status on Alaska automatically matches tier status in oneworld so members can enjoy all the benefits that come with it right away.