Alaska Airlines deepens commitment to Bay Area with new nonstop service between Santa Rosa/Sonoma County and Las Vegas

As the largest carrier at Sonoma County Airport since 2007, we’re now offering service to seven nonstop destinations

Alaska Airlines is deepening its commitment to the San Francisco Bay Area with convenient, nonstop service between California’s wine country and Las Vegas beginning this fall. The daily, year-round flight, which starts Oct. 1, is now the seventh nonstop destination from Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport.

By this fall, Alaska will operate 13 peak day departures, including nonstop service to Los Angeles, Burbank, Orange County, Seattle, Portland, San Diego and now Las Vegas. Tickets for all routes are now available for purchase at alaskaair.com.

We feel a deep connection with Santa Rosa—Alaska became the first carrier to bring commercial service to Sonoma County Airport nearly two decades ago—and we’ve remained the largest airline at STS serving nearly 2 million guests since then,” said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of network planning and revenue management at Alaska Airlines. “As the only airline serving all four Bay Area airports, including Santa Rosa, San Francisco, San Jose and Oakland, we can’t wait to connect guests between Santa Rosa and Las Vegas and have them experience our premium, award-winning service.”

“We are thrilled with the addition of service from Alaska Airlines to Las Vegas – this route signifies not only our commitment to providing convenient travel options, but also Alaska’s dedication to enhancing connectivity within our community,” said Jon Stout, airport manager at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport. “With the expansion of Alaska’s options, we are not just opening up routes, we’re opening doors to new opportunities and experiences for our passengers. We look forward to the success of this venture and the continued growth of our partnership with Alaska Airlines.”

“Las Vegas offers visitors a wide variety of unparalleled experiences and attractions, from world-class restaurants, A-list headliners and a full calendar of sporting events, there is always something new and exciting for travelers from the Northern California’s Wine Country to discover in Las Vegas,” said H. Fletch Brunelle, vice president of marketing for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “We are excited to welcome Alaska Airlines’ newest nonstop service from Sonoma County to Las Vegas this fall.”

When heading to Sonoma, Alaska’s guests can take advantage of its Wine Flies Free program, which debuted in 2007 to make it easier for travelers to bring home their favorite bottles of wine from Santa Rosa/Sonoma County.

Oftentimes, wineries are unable to ship cases directly or consumers are faced with costly shipping fees to transport wine. Alaska’s Wine Flies Free solves those challenges by offering each Mileage Plan member the ability to check an entire case – up to 12 bottles of wine – for free.

The new route between Santa Rosa/Sonoma and Las Vegas will be served by the Embraer 175 jet, an aircraft with window and aisle seating; there are no middle seats. Guests will enjoy award-winning service in a three-class cabin that includes First Class and Premium Class; hundreds of free movies and TV shows available for viewing on personal devices; free texting on most flights; and Wi-Fi connectivity for purchase.