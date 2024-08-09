Alaska Airlines programs build community, opportunity for Hawaiʻi’s aspiring pilots

Erikah Dowells dreamt of a career in the skies.

“The feeling of being in the air, being over the water in a jet—seeing the world from that point of view is something that has always interested me,” she said.

Growing up in Hawaiʻi, Erikah often traveled between Maui and Hawaiʻi Island to visit family. At age 12, she participated in an Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals program that further ignited her passion for a career as a pilot. However, as Erikah approached college graduation, she was uncertain about her next step. Commercial pilot training can exceed $100,000, and she didn’t know anyone who could guide her through the demanding career pathway. That changed when Erikah met representatives of the Horizon Air Pilot Development Program. She attended an informational session at her school and was offered an interview on the same day. Founded in 2016, the program provides aspiring pilots with mentorship, networking opportunities, an educational stipend, and a clear path to a career as a Horizon Air first officer.

The Pilot Development Program is one of three pilot training initiatives offered by the Alaska Air Group. The second, Ascend Pilot Academy, supports students starting their training. The newest program, True North, is a first-of-its-kind recruitment program aimed at hiring BIPOC pilots.

When I think about our pilot programs, we’re trying to fill our pipeline, reach underrepresented populations, and create pathways for career advancement,” said Deja Hubbard, Director of Talent Acquisition Outreach at Alaska Airlines. “We want to make sure people who don’t normally have access to becoming pilots have a pathway.”

For Erikah, joining the Pilot Development Program was transformative.

“I felt kind of lost before I joined the program,” she said. “They’re so supportive. I was assigned a mentor who is also from Hawaiʻi, who helped me become a flight instructor.”

Alaska Airlines also offers pilot internship opportunities to college students and recent graduates. Bianca Vasquez-Abarca grew up on Maui and earned her private pilot’s license while attending King Kekaulike High School. In 2023, she received an Alaska Airlines Foundation scholarship through the Latino Pilots Association. Bianca is currently completing an internship at Alaska’s headquarters in Seattle. A standout moment of her internship was flying in the cockpit jumpseat during a “Milk Run” flight up the Southeast Alaska coast. “Alaska and Horizon run great operations, are supportive, and have mentorship,” she said. “They’re involved with your journey. They truly care about your success. And they care about getting you from where you are to where you need to be.”

Bianca plans to build on her experience at Alaska as she pursues a career in military aviation.

“I’ve grown so much professionally,” she said. “To be immersed in the airline lifestyle and operations has been such a unique experience and I’m sure a lot of people back home in Hawaiʻi would benefit from it as well.”

Oʻahu resident Apryl Binuya entered the Pilot Development Program in 2021 after earning her private pilot’s license in Hawaiʻi in 2019.

The Pilot Development Program was recruiting in Hawaiʻi, and I was already looking for an airline with a culture I could identify with,” said Apryl. “I wanted to go to a company where I knew I wanted to go to work every single day and Alaska came out on top really easily.”

“From day one, I was connected with a mentor who was really diligent about checking in,” Apryl continued. “I was supported throughout the two years I was training. Alaska doesn’t just say they support pilots—they follow through with their actions.” After completing her commercial pilot certifications out-of-state, Apryl returned to Hawaiʻi, gained experience flying for Mokulele Airlines, and later joined Horizon. She currently commutes from Honolulu to Anchorage, where she serves as a Horizon first officer. Erikah is set to follow Apryl’s path. After working as a flight instructor on Maui and in Arizona, she will begin training to become a Horizon first officer later this month. She hopes to continue her career in Hawaiʻi and aims to expand aviation opportunities for local middle- and high-school students.

“It’s about building a community,” Erikah said. “I think initiatives like the Pilot Development Program show Alaska’s biggest priority is making sure that people aren’t deterred from becoming a pilot just because it might be challenging. They want to see the next generation succeed.”

Become a pilot with Alaska Air Group Applications for the Horizon Air Pilot Development Program, Ascend Pilot Academy, and True North Pilot Development Program open quarterly. Applications for the Horizon Air Pilot Development program are open August 1-September 30, 2024. Applications for the Ascend Pilot Academy will open October 1-7, 2024. The True North Pilot Development Program’s next application period will begin in November 2024.

For more information on pilot careers at Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air, click here.