Alaska Airlines statement on strike authorization vote: our pilots are not on strike

The union representing Alaska Airlines pilots – the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) – conducted a ‘strike-authorization ballot’ this month. Today, ALPA released the result of that vote. As expected, pilots approved the measure.

Here’s what you need to know:

Alaska Airlines pilots are not on strike.



As ALPA said this morning, a strike can only occur after a specific, multi-step process involving the federal government and National Mediation Board.

Our guests and operation are not impacted by this vote.

We remain committed to reaching a deal to provide an updated contract that is good for Alaska’s pilots.