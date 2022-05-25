Alaska Airlines statement on strike authorization vote: our pilots are not on strike

  • May 25, 2022
  • Alaska Airlines
  • 1 min read

The union representing Alaska Airlines pilots – the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) – conducted a ‘strike-authorization ballot’ this month. Today, ALPA released the result of that vote. As expected, pilots approved the measure.

Here’s what you need to know:  

Alaska Airlines pilots are not on strike.

As ALPA said this morning, a strike can only occur after a specific, multi-step process involving the federal government and National Mediation Board. 

Our guests and operation are not impacted by this vote.   

We remain committed to reaching a deal to provide an updated contract that is good for Alaska’s pilots.  

Email icon

Email deals

The latest, lowest fares in your inbox every week.

Sign up now

Chat bubble icon

Alaska listens

Tell us about your recent trip.

Give feedback

Mobile phone icon

Mobile

For iPhone and Android.

Get the app

Credit card icon

Credit card

Alaska Airlines credit cards.

Learn more