Alaska Airlines launches nonstops between Seattle/Everett-Honolulu and Portland-Miami 

We’re taking our guests to popular vacation getaways: Seattle area’s second airport now connected to Hawaii; Miami becomes fourth Florida city with nonstops from Portland

Alaska Airlines welcomed guests today seeking warm temperatures and sunny skies on our new nonstop flights between Seattle/Everett-Honolulu and Portland-Miami. The daily, year-round flights are available for purchase at alaskaair.com.

“Travel demand to leisure destinations to relax and recharge remains strong, especially to sun and fun locations as cooler weather settles in,” said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines. “Our new nonstop between Seattle/Everett and Honolulu is our first regularly scheduled service connecting Paine Field to Hawaii. And our new coast-to-coast route between Portland and Miami links two destinations that were the largest underserved cities for each airport.”

For a growing number of our guests, Seattle/Everett – home to Paine Field Snohomish County Airport – is a more convenient option with a smaller terminal and an upscale lounge atmosphere. It’s located about 25 miles north of downtown Seattle. We launched commercial service there in March 2019 when the new facility opened.

For those traveling between Honolulu and Washington State, flying into Seattle/Everett is a less congested option and offers a different way to access the greater Seattle area,” said Daniel Chun, director of sales, community and public relations in Hawaii for Alaska Airlines. “With this new flight, we’ll fly a combined six nonstops a day to the two Seattle area airports from Oahu, providing our leisure and business travelers with a variety of flight times that work best for them.”

We now fly from eight West Coast gateways to Hawaii: Anchorage, Seattle/Everett, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles and San Diego. From these airports, we serve Oahu, Maui, Kauai and the Island of Hawaii with an average of 30 nonstop, peak-daily flights.

In Portland, we’ve been the largest carrier for more than 20 years. With our new service to Miami, we currently fly to 52 nonstop destinations from the Rose City. Miami is the fourth Florida city we serve nonstop from Portland joining Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Tampa. We also fly nonstop to Miami from Seattle.