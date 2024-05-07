Alaska Airlines launches new options for guests to support sustainable travel

Alaska is the first U.S. airline to link guest participation in sustainability to loyalty with an accelerated path to elite status.

We’re excited to share a new way you can join us on our journey toward a more sustainable aviation future.

Now, when you book your flights with Alaska Airlines, guests will have the option to reduce their environmental impacts by purchasing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) credits right in the booking path. You can choose to support SAF in an amount based on 5%, 10%, or 20% of your emissions when you book on alaskaair.com (mobile app feature coming soon!).

Plus, Alaska Mileage Plan™ members who buy SAF credits can earn elite-qualifying miles (EQMs) for their contributions! For every $100 spent on SAF, you’ll score 500 EQMs (up to 5,000 EQMs per year), giving you a boost on your journey to elite status.

SAF is a critical part of aviation’s path to a more sustainable future, and while we use it today, there is not enough SAF available. It will take all of us to grow this market,” said Diana Birkett Rakow, senior vice president of public affairs and sustainability, Alaska Airlines. “The more people who know about and support this important technology, the better we can impact efforts to make a sustainable future for air travel a reality.”

Now, when you’re booking your trip, you’ll see SAF credit options in the booking process as part of the other options, powered by climate technology company, CHOOOSE. The SAF credit option is based on carbon emissions associated with the guest’s flight and follow the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Recommended Practice 1726 (Passenger CO2 Calculation Method). This calculation method leverage parameters including aircraft fuel consumption, flight path, seat configuration, cabin class, and load factors sourced directly from Alaska’s operational data.

How it works:

The example above is a simplified calculation to demonstrate what you can pay to address the carbon emissions of your booked flight(s) (excluded service fees).

“Alaska is on a journey to make air travel more sustainable with an ambitious goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2040. Now we are inviting our guests to join us on the journey,” said Rakow. “We’re proud to be the first U.S. airline to make this connection between guest engagement in SAF and earning elite status.”

Our EverGreen Journey

We have prioritized immediate actions and long-term investments –being the first airline to remove plastic straws, water bottles and cups on board – aimed to reduce our carbon emissions and waste, and to protect local ecosystems. We know we can’t make this journey alone and are working closely with innovative partners across the globe to inform our sustainability work and enable new solutions for the future.

SAF is a safe and certified fuel that, according to IATA, can slash carbon emissions by a whopping 80% or more over its lifecycle. And the best part? It can be used in all the aircraft and fuel systems we already have. Since 2010, Alaska has worked with a coalition of partners to drive the growth of the SAF market.

These efforts include programs with Microsoft and other companies to offset employee business travel. We’ve also been working with universities and scientists to stay up to date on all the latest research and knowledge when it comes to SAF. Plus, advocated for public policy to help advance SAF.