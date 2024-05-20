We’re making our Anchorage Lounge bigger and better 

Photos by Ingrid Barrentine

It’s time for us to spread our wings a bit more at our busiest Lounge. And do a makeover in the process.

This month we began work to expand and renovate our Lounge at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. When it’s finished this summer, we’ll offer more than double the amount of seating—from 65 seats right now to 135 spots for our members and guests to take a load off and enjoy epic views of the tarmac and beyond.

The expansion will add nearly 2,600 square feet of space that’ll be filled with a variety of comfy chairs and furniture including our popular Signature Loungers that will have prime views. Most seats will have easy access to outlets to keep devices powered and charged. We’re also adding a curated collection of artwork from artists who call the state of Alaska home.

“This is just one of the many significant investments we have planned for our Lounge program across our network. When construction is wrapped up this summer, our members and guests will notice the benefits of additional space and seating right away, along with thoughtful touches and great service that Alaska is known for,” said Todd Traynor-Corey, managing director of guest products at Alaska Airlines.

Pictured above: Our D Lounge in Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Expanding and upgrading our popular Lounge in Anchorage is an important piece of our Great Land Investment Plan which involves $60 million in projects throughout the state over the next few years,” said Marilyn Romano, regional vice president of Alaska for Alaska Airlines.

Our Lounges are a place to refresh and recharge. We offer a complimentary selection of fresh, seasonal food items throughout the day for a quick bite to eat. For something to sip, we provide a wide array of beverages including hard-crafted espresso drinks and West Coast wines, brews and custom-crafted cocktails.

Alaska Lounges The Alaska Lounge Membership Program offers two options for guests to choose from: a standard Alaska Lounge membership includes access to all our Lounge locations, and an Alaska Lounge+ membership includes access to all our Lounges plus more than 90 partner lounges around the world. Alaska operates nine Lounges at six airports: Anchorage; Los Angeles; New York JFK; Portland (two locations); San Francisco; and Seattle (three locations). Learn more We offer a generous access policy. Lounge members are welcome to bring their immediate family members or up to two guests into the Lounge at no additional charge. Alaska MVP Gold, Gold 75K and Gold 100K members can enjoy Lounge access when they travel on a oneworld member airline to a destination outside of the U.S., Canada or Mexico. We also offer access to our Lounges for First Class guests that other airlines do not. Those guests traveling on a paid or award First Class ticket on long-haul and coast-to-coast flights have same-day access to our Lounges.