With Global Getaways, redeem fewer Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan miles to travel to incredible international destinations 

Travel is great, but it gets even better with a good deal. Like fewer miles to take you a lot farther around the globe.

You can enjoy significant savings by redeeming your valuable Mileage Plan miles for flights to aspirational international travel destinations with Global Getaways.

Starting today, we’re offering a new round of savings of up to 50% on award redemptions to selected worldwide destinations with us and our global partners. Mileage Plan members can redeem miles between July 10-31, 2024, at alaskaair.com for reduced award travel between Oct. 1, 2024, through Jan. 31, 2025.

These one-way redemptions can be enjoyed later this fall into mid-winter in economy and premium economy cabins with our various partner airlines:

Rome (Italy): Now starting at 27,500 miles instead of 35,000

Delhi (India): Now starting at 30,000 miles instead of 42,500

Taipei (Taiwan): Now starting at 25,000 miles instead of 37,500

Athens (Greece): Now starting at 25,000 miles instead of 35,000

Guadalajara (Mexico): Now starting at 12,500 miles instead of 17,500

Muscat (Oman): Now starting at 25,000 miles instead of 42,500

We first introduced Global Getaways this past April. During that month, Mileage Plan members booked nearly 1,000 flights using reduced miles to fly to exotic, sunny beach escapes. Now it’s time for destinations that offer tremendous cultural experiences around the world.

We’re making it easier to book redemptions and buy tickets with our partners on alaskaair.com. Our new award charts provide improved simplicity, value and availability for our guests who are looking to use their Mileage Plan miles for travel on our partners. The streamlined charts give a better idea of how many miles are needed to fly to and within regions of the world.

Partner award travel now starts as low as 4,500 miles one-way for short trips, down from 7,500 miles. More than 60% of nonstop economy and business class redemptions start at a lower price. We’ve unlocked even more award flight availability, including additional options when connecting from an Alaska flight to a partner flight. Plus, premium economy seating with our partners now starts at just 30% more than an economy ticket.