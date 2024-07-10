Alaska Airlines expands winter travel options with 18 exciting new sun and ski routes

This expansion offers our guests warm-weather escapes and a range of dream winter getaways, including our first-ever service to Vail, Colorado

Alaska Airlines is reinforcing its commitment to enhancing the travel experience this winter with 18 new nonstop routes to sun-soaked international destinations and winter wonderland retreats that will offer our guests a blend of adventure and relaxation. Tickets are available starting the evening of July 10 on alaskaair.com.

We’re thrilled to offer convenient connection for guests across our network with this expansion—whether checking destinations off their bucket lists or setting off to their favorite winter getaways, we’ve put together an exciting range of options from tropical destinations across Mexico to the most popular ski slopes in North America,” said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of network planning and revenue management at Alaska Airlines.

📍Vail | 📍Kelowna | 📍Reno We’re delighted to offer guests more access to some of the world’s best ski destinations this winter, including our first-ever service to majestic Vail, Colorado from San Diego and Seattle. Snow sports enthusiasts can also look forward to new nonstop service from Los Angeles to Kelowna for central British Columbia’s popular ski resorts; and nonstop service from San Diego to Reno for easy access to Lake Tahoe ski resorts.

📍Bozeman | 📍Santa Ana | 📍Orlando For our guests who love adventure and exploration, we’re adding new winter-seasonal service between Boise and Bozeman, a gateway to Yellowstone National Park; and adding year-round service between Boise and Santa Ana, which is located near California’s most-loved theme park. We’ll also start flying to Orlando from Boise and Sacramento for those who want to escape the winter blues and bask in Florida’s warmer weather while amusement park hopping.

📍Liberia, Costa Rica

We know our guests love sun-soaked destinations too, especially during the colder months. This winter, we’re thrilled to reaffirm our position as the largest U.S. carrier between the West Coast and Latin America with new nonstop service to Liberia, Costa Rica from San Francisco and Seattle—making this our 104th nonstop route out of Seattle. We began flying to Liberia in 2015 and are excited to connect even more West Coast guests with Costa Rica’s Gold Coast.

📍Guadalajara | 📍Los Cabos | 📍Puerto Vallarta To cater to increased leisure demand to warm weather destinations during winter, we’re also adding new service to our most popular vacation spots in Mexico: we’ll become the first U.S. carrier to connect Fresno and Guadalajara with daily flights on our mainline aircraft; we’ll expand our presence in Los Cabos with five weekly nonstop flights from Sacramento; we will offer the only nonstop service between New York state and Puerto Vallarta; and more!

📍La Paz, Mexico | 📍Monterrey, Mexico

Just last week, we announced we’ll become the only U.S. airline to offer La Paz, Mexico service and the only U.S. airline to fly between Monterrey, Mexico and Los Angeles.

New Winter Routes in Order of Start Date:

*Frequency varies—see AlaskaAir.com for the latest schedule information

Whether traveling for pleasure or business, our guests can take advantage of a premium travel experience on any Alaska flight with no change fees, the most legroom in First Class* and Premium Class, the most generous Mileage Plan with the fastest path to elite status, high-quality West Coast-inspired food and a premium selection of beverages.



