Catch a sneak peek before the Big Game of Alaska Airlines’ new commercials featuring Tan France, Nick Cho + employees 

Tan France (middle) and Nick Cho (left) are seen filming this year's commercials alongside Alaska employees like Ryan (right), who is a senior analyst on our strategic crew planning team in Seattle. France and Cho starred in similar Alaska commercials last year because they bring nonstop joy and care to the world—just like our employees! | Photos by Ingrid Barrentine

Being the most caring airline starts with employing first-class people who go the extra mile for every single guest. Every single day.

Sharon M., a lead customer service agent based in New Jersey, was among nearly two dozen employees selected to star in a series of TV commercials that will begin airing before Sunday’s big game on Feb. 12. “I get to represent a company, it’s tremendous,” she said. “I get to continue to live my dream. I cried.” Sharon, a former radio host and current voice actor, was given a speaking part in the spot alongside celebrity fashion designer Tan France and TikTok creator Nick Cho.

As someone who has worked as a flight attendant, I know how difficult the job can be and have been so impressed with the Alaska Airlines team. Working with their employees was a joy. They are so attentive, thoughtful and were everything I have come to expect from Alaska.” – Tan France

Our latest commercials promote the care and value we bring to our guests every day:

☝🏼 Many of the people in this commercial—aside from Tan France—are Alaska employees.

The dream team

Our employees experienced a real-life Hollywood casting call when they auditioned for their parts, received call-backs and showed up on the day of filming at Mineta San Jose International Airport for hair, makeup and wardrobe.

“I think it’s great that Alaska asked us to be part of something so amazing,” said Sunny S., a customer service agent in San Jose who played an extra in the commercials. “We are employees, we are frontliners, we understand the airline industry. To have that moment to be in a commercial and to be asked by Alaska to do so, it was a warm feeling.”

Our employees are at the heart of our brand and it’s their remarkable, caring service that makes Alaska so special. We’re thrilled to have them be such a core part of our new commercials,” said Eric Edge, managing director for marketing and advertising at Alaska Airlines.

Ryan and Hikma on set with Tan & the team.

In his commercial debut Ryan D., a senior analyst on our strategic crew planning team, shared a meaningful moment with one of our flight attendants, played by Hikma S., when he signed: “Thank you.”

Ryan, who radiates kindness and is Deaf, says he was excited to learn “on-set” he would be given a bigger role than he was originally cast—one that fulfilled his desire to represent the Deaf community.

“The company really does care about the Deaf community and that’s very important to me. I think it was amazing to see actual employees in these commercials,” said Ryan. “It shows the company wants us to be a part of the brand and that’s really cool.”

Care shouldn’t be rare.

At Alaska, we care wherever—and whenever—we can—for our guests, employees and communities.

Care includes having more nonstop flights from the West Coast than any other airline, while offering the most generous loyalty program in the skies.

It means keeping our earth healthy through sustainable practices and being the first U.S. airline to eliminate onboard plastic-use (shout out to Boxed Water™️ & our recent move to ditch plastic cups for good).

It means showing up for our guests in big and small ways to make their day. Care is reflected in everything we do, and we hope you see it for yourself. Share your stories with us on social using the hashtag #AlaskaCarelines.