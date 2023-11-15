Alaska Airlines celebrates 35 years of connecting guests with Mexico 

We’re proud to be the #1 U.S. carrier from the west coast to Mexico with the most nonstop flights and destinations to Mexico. And, today, marks the 35th anniversary of our first flight ever to Mexico!

On that historic Tuesday in 1988, Alaska became an international airline when we began nonstop service between San Francisco and Mazatlán. We then began service from San Francisco to Puerto Vallarta the following day.

Today, we serve 8 incredible cities in Mexico, each offering a unique blend of history, culture, natural beauty, and entertainment, including Cancun, Guadalajara, Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo, Los Cabos, Loreto, Manzanillo, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta.

From November 14-16, travelers can score flights to several popular tourist destinations across Mexico including, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Loreto, Cancun and Zihuatanejo, for as little as $99 one way. More details on this special sale can be found here. Book now

Cancun (CUN)

Enjoy the stunning beaches and crystal-clear waters.

Explore the Mayan ruins of Tulum and Chichen Itza.

Experience vibrant nightlife in the Hotel Zone.

Go snorkeling or diving in the nearby cenotes and coral reefs.

Guadalajara (GDL)

In Guadalajara, Mexico’s second-largest city, explore the rich cultural heritage by visiting historic landmarks like the Cathedral and the Instituto Cultural Cabañas, savor traditional cuisine including birria and tequila, enjoy mariachi music, and stroll through the vibrant Tlaquepaque district for artisan crafts and local art.

Tips from Lezly, Alaska customer service agent trainer in GDL:

Guadalajara is the origin of most of the Mexican traditions for what our country is known for! The mariachi, the charros, the tequila is all from here. If you visit us, walking downtown should be on your list— there are beautiful buildings with so much history you would really love.

Don’t miss the food restaurants like los chilaquiles, casa bariachi or La chata, are very good options. Finally, if you have time to visit Tlaquepaque, Tequila and Chapala Lake these towns around the city will fascinate you. – Lezly, Alaska customer service agent trainer in GDL Downtown Guadalajara (photo from Lezly)

Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo (ZIH)

Revel in two distinct experiences — enjoy resort-style beaches and watersports in Ixtapa, and savor a laid-back atmosphere, local culture, fresh seafood and vibrant markets in the charming fishing town of Zihuatanejo.

Los Cabos (SJD)

In Los Cabos, savor the stunning beaches, partake in water activities like snorkeling, whale-watching and sportfishing. Also, explore the iconic Arch of Cabo San Lucas and experience the vibrant nightlife or the laid-back luxury of San José del Cabo’s historic district.

Loreto (LTO)

Venture the quaint historic town, visit the Mission of Our Lady of Loreto, discover marine life while snorkeling or kayaking in the Sea of Cortez, and hike in the stunning Sierra de la Giganta mountains for breathtaking vistas and nature encounters.

Manzanillo (ZLO)

A picturesque coastal gem on Mexico’s Pacific shore, Manzanillo welcomes visitors with endless activities. Start your adventure by basking on pristine beaches, including Playa Miramar and Playa La Audiencia, where you can soak up the sun, swim, and engage in water sports.

For a cultural touch, explore the colorful downtown area and visit the iconic Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Don’t miss the scenic Malecon, offering seaside promenades and a vibrant atmosphere with eateries and shops. If you’re a nature enthusiast, head to the nearby eco-park, El Salto, for hiking and bird-watching in lush surroundings. Manzanillo is renowned for its sportfishing, and you can embark on deep-sea fishing excursions to reel in impressive catches. The city’s seafood is legendary, so savor the freshest catches at local restaurants. Whether you’re seeking relaxation or adventure, Manzanillo offers a delightful array of experiences along its sun-kissed shores.

Mazatlán (MZT)

One of the more exciting tourist attractions, Mazatlan cliff divers often jump several times a day from a 45-foot cliff known as the Pearl of The Pacific. Explore the enchanting Historic Center, with its colonial architecture and iconic Angela Peralta Theater.

Don’t miss the picturesque Plazuela Machado, a hub for dining and cultural activities.

The El Faro Lighthouse provides panoramic views, while the Malecon invites leisurely strolls along the oceanfront.

Explore the Golden Zone for lively nightlife, exceptional seafood, and shopping.

Adventure seekers can take panga tours to nearby islands or enjoy a tranquil day trip to Stone Island.

The Plazuela Machado

The Plazuela Machado is one of the oldest in the City of Mazatlan; historical records tell us that it was built in 1837 under the auspices of a rich merchant in silver, fabrics and pearls, Don Juan Nepomuceno Machado.

Originally an esplanade was built for La Plazuela, which was surrounded by 36 majestic stone benches and leafy orange trees, the reason for the latter, so this place was known for a long time as the ‘Paseo de los Naranjos.’

La Plazuela Machado is one of the venues of the Carnival festivities, since year after year a gastronomic exhibition is held in this place, in which the best and most representative restaurants in the town participate. – Luis, Alaska customer service agent in MZT

Puerto Vallarta (PVR)

Relax on beautiful beaches and enjoy water sports.

Stroll along the Malecon boardwalk.

Take a boat tour to the Marietas Islands or Los Arcos.

Experience the vibrant nightlife in the Romantic Zone.

You must visit Marietas Island, you can only get there swimming. It’s a great experience. Rhythms of the Night is at the top of the list “must do in PVR” this is a cruise, dinner, and a show like no other. – Karen, an Alaska customer service agent in PVR