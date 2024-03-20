Introducing Alaska Access: A new subscription service by Alaska Airlines to save on travel planning and costs 

Photos by Joe Nicholson, Alaska Airlines

Discover a bundle of exclusive deals with Alaska Access, our newest subscription program that includes discounted Wi-Fi plus more cost-saving tools

Alaska Airlines is launching a new subscription program for savvy, price-conscious guests that will save them time and money throughout the year. Starting today, travelers can sign up for Alaska Access at just $5 per month to take advantage of exclusive savings.

Immediately after sign-up, subscribers will receive their first monthly voucher to Alaska’s inflight streaming-fast satellite Wi-Fi. Benefits also include advanced alerts to some of our biggest fare sales of the year. Subscribers will be notified the night before a sale is announced to take advantage of huge savings and seat selection. Alaska Access also offers a calendar view of the lowest fares that are tailored to your favorite destinations, so you never miss out on the best deals.

We know time is valuable for our guests who are busy balancing a lot in their lives and we kept that in mind when we developed Alaska Access,” said Shane Jones, vice president of business development at Alaska Airlines, “Alaska Access is part of our commitment to make travel more affordable and convenient for everyone – whether planning for your dream vacation or returning home from college. Our new subscription service allows you to discover some of our best deals of the year right at your fingertips, in just minutes.”

Alaska was the first U.S. airline to introduce a subscription service to travelers in 2022 when it launched Flight Pass. Responding to the continued shift in consumer demand for personalized and tailored experiences, Alaska is yet again leading the industry with this new and unique subscription program that brings value and convenience to travelers. Alaska Access is rolling out just in time for spring and summer travel planning. This year, Alaska is seeing robust demand from passengers planning their trips and booking their flights months in advance.

Alaska Access Exclusive Benefits:

Early Sale Access: With Alaska Access you’ll be the first to know about some of our biggest sales. Look out for in-app notifications alerting you to the upcoming sale the night before the rest of the world finds out (with the ability to book at sale prices immediately). This means you can book your favorite route times and seats before they’re gone!

Personalized Fare Page: We want you to spend less time planning your trip and more time enjoying it! You’ll be able to personalize a fare page through Alaska Access to view some of our lowest fares by money and miles to more than 500 global destinations. It takes the guesswork and time out of finding the best-valued flights on Alaska.

Monthly Wi-Fi Voucher: When you fly with Alaska, staying connected is easy. Each month starting at sign up, you’ll receive a one-time use voucher discount code that allows you to stream, browse and chat on-board using our satellite Wi-Fi.

Guests can save time and money searching for the best deals to their next vacation spot with Alaska Access at just $5 per month while enjoying Alaska's premium products and services, including the most legroom in First* and Premium Class and the most generous loyalty program with the fastest path to elite status.

