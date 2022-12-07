5 things Alaska Airlines flyers can expect in 2023 & beyond 

Connecting with our loyal Mileage Plan members is important to us. That's why we hosted our first-ever “Flyer Forum” in-person and online. It's a more personal way for members to interact with our leaders. Photos by Ingrid Barrentine

Yesterday, we hosted our first-ever “Flyer Forum” in Seattle to engage with Mileage Plan members about upcoming valuable oneworld benefits, new additions to our fleet, and innovations to improve our guest experience.

At the in-person event, hosted by Seattle Kraken Play-by-Play Announcer Everett Fitzhugh, our loyal guests heard from our President and CEO Ben Minicucci and a few of our Alaska leaders about what’s ahead in 2023 and beyond.

We wanted to do something different and special to deepen our connection with our most loyal guests,” said Alaska Air Group President and CEO Ben Minicucci. “This was about us sharing exciting things on the horizon and hearing how we can offer the best care now and for years to come.”

Last night’s event took place at a facility where we also host day-long retreats for our guest-facing employees with the goal of welcoming 13,000 employees through exercises that emphasize care.

1. We are growing with our largest aircraft order, ever.

2022 was a big year for Alaska and our regional partner, Horizon Air. We ratified 5 labor deals, announced the transition to a single fleet of aircraft and hired more than 6,000 new employees. By the first quarter of 2023, we’ll be back to 2019 flying levels and on-track for sustainable growth.

By 2026, we’ll have a fleet of more than 400 aircraft, and we’ll have one of the youngest fleets in the industry —the average age of our mainline and regional fleet is 9 years as of November 2022.

2. We are upgrading the airport experience.

Over the next 3 years, we’re investing $2.5 billion in overall improvements to enhance the airport experience within our hubs and focus cities, including Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Alaska.

3. Our goal is to get you through the lobby in 5 min or less.

At Alaska, our goal is to have our guests get through the lobby in 5 min or less through innovative technology and self-serving tools like our electronic bag tag program and mobile app.

Print bag tags faster: We’ve launched electronic bag tags! This will allow guests to tag their bags before arriving to the airport by setting it up through the mobile app.

Automated bag drops: You won’t have to get in line to drop a bag. But our amazing agents will always be there to help.

Track your checked bags on our app: This is a feature that many guests have asked for. A lot of other airlines do it, but we’re going to go further, by adding the ability to keep tabs on your bags within our mobile app. Stay tuned!

4. oneworld elite benefits are worth crowing about. And soon you will be able to buy tickets with 10 global airlines on alaskaair.com.

If you’re a Mileage Plan elite, one of the best things about joining oneworld is that your elite status automatically carries over when you fly on other oneworld partners, a group of world-leading airlines with connections to more than 900 destinations in 170 territories. The more you fly with Alaska, the more benefits you’ll unlock on not only us, but internationally. Learn more.

Elite flyers can get priority check-in, access to preferred seating and priority waitlist when on standby, priority boarding, bonus miles and more depending on tier status. oneworld Sapphire and Emerald members can also access partner lounges when traveling internationally.

Soon, guests will be able to book travel on 10 oneworld airlines using alaskaair.com.

5. We’re committed to making care count.

We have survived and thrived for 90 years by creating value for everyone who depends on us – employees, guests, our stakeholders and our communities. Connecting with our guests at events like these is just one of the ways we are demonstrating care and making sure our amazing guests learn what we’re all about and the good work our employees are doing.

Care is more than our legacy. It’s also the key to our future. Working in some of the most unforgiving conditions in the world, we understand what matters most: keeping our guests and each other safe, doing what’s right and creating meaningful connections. As we continue to grow, we are committed to making care count.

CARE for our people. CARE for our planet. CARE for our guests.