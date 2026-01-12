Alaska Air Group announces webcast of fourth-quarter 2025 financial results
Share
Summary
Join us on January 23, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET for Alaska Air Group’s Q4 2025 analyst conference call.
Alaska Air Group Inc., the parent company of Alaska Airlines Inc., Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. and Horizon Air Industries Inc., will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss 2025 fourth quarter financial results at 11:30 a.m. EDT/ 8:30 a.m. PDT, Friday, January 23, 2026. A webcast of the call will be available to the public at www.alaskaair.com/investors. An archive of the call will be posted on the website later that morning.
The company will file its fourth-quarter results and outlook after market close on Thursday, January 22, 2026.
About Alaska Air Group
Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. We’ll serve Europe beginning in spring 2026. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska is a member of the oneworld alliance, with Hawaiian scheduled to join oneworld in spring 2026. With oneworld and our additional global partners, guests can earn and redeem points for travel to over 1,000 worldwide destinations with Atmos Rewards. Learn more about what’s happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”