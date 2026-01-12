Alaska Air Group announces webcast of fourth-quarter 2025 financial results

Alaska Air Group Inc., the parent company of Alaska Airlines Inc., Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. and Horizon Air Industries Inc., will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss 2025 fourth quarter financial results at 11:30 a.m. EDT/ 8:30 a.m. PDT, Friday, January 23, 2026. A webcast of the call will be available to the public at www.alaskaair.com/investors. An archive of the call will be posted on the website later that morning.

The company will file its fourth-quarter results and outlook after market close on Thursday, January 22, 2026.