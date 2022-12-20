What to do if your flight is canceled or delayed because of winter weather 

There’s no place like home for the holidays, but sometimes, it’s difficult to get there. Winter weather can pack a few challenges when traveling, causing potential delays or canceled flights.

Weather forecasts predict snow showers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Monday and Tuesday. We encourage guests to check their flight status and download our mobile app to stay informed. If you wish to adjust your trip, a flexible travel policy is in place for travel to/from Seattle (SEA).

While it is never our goal to disrupt someone’s flight, especially this time of year, safety always comes first. These are some tips to help ensure you’re ready to fly no matter what happens during your journey.

Download Alaska’s app

Our app is the perfect tool to have on hand when you fly with us. You can use it to check in, pay for bags and stay up to date on any changes to your reservation—it’s like having a travel agent at your fingertips.

Pro-tip: Turn on app notifications to get alerts from us + retrieve your boarding pass in one easy swipe on your home screen.

Should your flight cancel, you can rebook your trip online or on Alaska’s app If your flight is impacted for any reason, you should receive a notification from our team and an accommodation on a new flight. If you need to make further changes, you can use our app or go online to rebook your travel. Should you wish to hold the value of your ticket(s) and decide to move your trip to a future date, you may place the value of your ticket in your Mileage Plan Wallet for future use or request a full refund by viewing our refund options. In case you need it: Manage your reservation

Sign up for flight notifications

Stay in the know by signing up for flight notifications via text or email. Unless otherwise noted, we will use your primary email address linked to your reservation for all communications.

If you’re using the app, be sure to refresh your reservation frequently and check your messages!

Take advantage of our flexible travel waiver Sometimes things like winter weather force you to adjust your travel plans. In those instances, we have a flexible travel waiver you can use to waive the difference in the price of a new ticket (rules apply). Learn more

Call us, maybe? While we understand your first reaction might be to call our reservations team when your flight has been canceled, we’ve found you can save time by rebooking your trip online or on our app. If your flight is impacted, you should receive a priority phone number to call if you’d like to discuss alternate options with one of our reservation agents—who are a constant and dependable source of reassurance and help when you need it most. For all other reservation questions, guests can call 1 (800) 252-7522.